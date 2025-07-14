Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1...
And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His Neighborhood Tamale Slave Was Deported

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on July 14, 2025
Meme

We've seen a good many 'resisters' crying about illegals being deported, especially when they can push the idea of the INNOCENT illegal who was just in our country trying to make a living or whatever other sob story they think will somehow convince us it's ok for people to ignore our laws when entering the country.

Advertisement

Yeah, we know, that sounds harsh, but far too many people (especially Democrats) have taken advantage of our good graces.

This editor simply does not have any 'good graces' left.

And c'mon, we're supposed to be upset about the neighborhood tamale woman? Bro ... 

NOT THE TAMALE WOMAN!

Say it ain't so!

HAAAAAAAAA

Perhaps.

And now, we're dead.

Win win!

Sounds like his tamale slave was breaking the law in more ways than one.

============================================================

