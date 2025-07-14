And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His Neighborhood Tamale Slave Was Deported

We've seen a good many 'resisters' crying about illegals being deported, especially when they can push the idea of the INNOCENT illegal who was just in our country trying to make a living or whatever other sob story they think will somehow convince us it's ok for people to ignore our laws when entering the country.

Yeah, we know, that sounds harsh, but far too many people (especially Democrats) have taken advantage of our good graces.

This editor simply does not have any 'good graces' left.

And c'mon, we're supposed to be upset about the neighborhood tamale woman? Bro ...

The woman who sells tamales in my neighborhood has been deported. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) July 13, 2025

NOT THE TAMALE WOMAN!

Say it ain't so!

Oh, no! If you need to talk, I'm here for you. — Unjon (@jontheharris) July 13, 2025

HAAAAAAAAA

Perhaps she shouldn't have come here illegally if she didn't want to be deported? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 14, 2025

Perhaps.

Sorry about your tamale slave — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) July 13, 2025

And now, we're dead.

Smells like a job opening. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) July 14, 2025

Think of how happy the Mexicans will be to have her back making tamales in Mexico! — Hakim (@kareemjeanjr) July 13, 2025

Win win!

She’s got a bigger customer base back in Mexico. — Maverick (@TeslaTex22) July 14, 2025

She had no buisness license. Had free health care and 5 kids in school all getting free lunches. — Peace Under Trump (@gslemel) July 14, 2025

Sounds like his tamale slave was breaking the law in more ways than one.

