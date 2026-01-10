Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's Seditious DEI Sheriff



Yesterday, Twitchy reported on the disgraceful, seditious rants from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, both of whom promised to arrest ICE agents, National Guard members, and other military servicemembers if they dared come to Philadelphia to enforce federal immigration law.

In Bilal's case, she went even further, claiming that ICE was not 'real' law enforcement and they didn't want any of her 'smoke.'

Her sad Jasmine Crockett impersonation aside, it came as no surprise to learn that Bilal has a long history of incompetence and corruption (as do most DEI officials in public office).

Her rant was so unprofessional and deranged that, last night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel SPRINTED to issue a public statement distancing the police from her, while also reminding her that criminal investigations and arrests are not her job.

Bethel made it obvious that he heard the outrage from the community about Bilal's disgraceful remarks, and he wants nothing to do with her. After not-so-subtly reminding her what her job is, he concluded the statement by reaffirming that the Philadelphia POLICE will work in cooperation with all law enforcement officials, including those 'fake' ones who work for ICE.

Just a devastating rebuke to a woman who so sorely deserved it.

The Philly sheriff gave a press conference that was so unhinged and unprofessional the Philly police commissioner is distancing himself from her —> https://t.co/nXsYqurCG8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 10, 2026

He's not just distancing himself and the police department from her; he is calling her straight out on the carpet.

A distinction worth noting. https://t.co/RvKokRzGD1 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 10, 2026

LOL. That Brit Hume. Always so understated.

Bilal should be aware of the role of the Sheriff's Office, however, given that it is stated directly -- nearly verbatim to the words that Bethel used -- on her bio page on the office's website.



Then again, she has probably never read that.

Kevin Bethel just told Rochelle Bilal to sit down and shut up. Well done, Commish. https://t.co/bXvMhyWVcs — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) January 10, 2026

That's exactly what he did.

Sheriff Bilal would be embarrassed if she was a little smarter. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) January 10, 2026

So what you’re saying is that Sheriff Bilal is not a real cop.



I could tell that just by looking at the presentation of how she wears her uniform.



Thanks for clarifying. — Lionel Hutz (@LawTalkinDude) January 10, 2026

Not to mention how she speaks when she is addressing the public in an official capacity.

Here’s what a real law-enforcement leader looks like https://t.co/GBJw9gqw2i — Sgt. Mark Fusetti (Retired) (@MarkFusetti) January 10, 2026

Under Bethel's leadership, Philadelphia experienced a nearly 20 percent reduction in homicides from 2024 to 2025. This is in line with the rest of the nation, after many years of skyrocketing crime during the Biden administration.

So we may indeed not “want that smoke” because Sheriff Bilal is blowing it out of her a**. Good to know. https://t.co/9hl6ccjyeU — The Duchess Of Mega MAGA (@MrsBodington) January 10, 2026

We're pretty sure that Krasner was blowing smoke, too. He's not actually going to charge any ICE officers; he simply wanted to spin up anti-law enforcement rage among his fellow leftists.

So sorry you even have to post this. Most of us get it. It is such an embarassnent that you even have to deal with that dei sheriff and all the other liberal idiots in city hall. God Bless our Blue always. — Frank the Tank (@vodka7up) January 10, 2026

We need more TRUE leaders in law enforcement to speak out against their colleagues who only want to incite violence and create more Renee Goods.

In other words, the DEI elected official put on a show for the public to enflame the masses and and fuel to the fire of the propaganda campaign in a our country. https://t.co/6rYKnC87IG — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) January 10, 2026

Bingo!

This is a perfect and intellectual post that should be read by all and which should have been unnecessary. I am not surprised that it actually was necessary. Thank you Commissioner. https://t.co/E4OY6gSslg — RetiredADA (@retiredPhlADA) January 10, 2026

It shouldn't be necessary to have to say many things in America. But the unhinged left makes all of them necessary.

Reading between the lines, this is pretty much what Commissioner Bethel said to Sheriff Bilal:



He laid the smack down, alright.

The police commissioner can't do anything about Krasner, but at least we hope we don't have to hear from Bilal about her 'smoke' anytime again soon.





