Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the...
End Times Confirmed: AOC Agrees 'We Support Hamas' Is Antisemitic – Cue the...
'Drain the Minnesota Swamp': USDA Suspends Funding to Walz's State Until Fraud Proof...
CNN Legal Analyst Says Latest Minneapolis ICE Shooting Video Doesn’t Support Self-Defense...
Fanning the Flames: AOC Lies That JD Vance Supports ICE Agents Assassinating Americans...
VIP
Why Is the Western Legacy Media Ignoring Iran? A Rhetorical Question
Terrifying Road Risk: Over Half of North Carolina's Immigrant Trucker Licenses Ruled Illeg...
Democrats' New Low: Doctored Clip Turns Violent Car Attack on ICE Officer into...
Shouting F-Bombs at ICE Didn't Work: Minneapolis Gets 1,000 Extra Border Patrol as...
VIP
Jesus Loves Them, But Someone Needs to Arrest These Insane Women Impeding ICE
Nebraska State Senator Says She 'Didn't Look' While Tearing Down Founders' Portraits –...
Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer...
MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts...
Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere wi...

Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's Seditious DEI Sheriff

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on January 10, 2026
Twitchy/Meme


Yesterday, Twitchy reported on the disgraceful, seditious rants from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, both of whom promised to arrest ICE agents, National Guard members, and other military servicemembers if they dared come to Philadelphia to enforce federal immigration law.

Advertisement

In Bilal's case, she went even further, claiming that ICE was not 'real' law enforcement and they didn't want any of her 'smoke.'

Her sad Jasmine Crockett impersonation aside, it came as no surprise to learn that Bilal has a long history of incompetence and corruption (as do most DEI officials in public office). 

Her rant was so unprofessional and deranged that, last night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel SPRINTED to issue a public statement distancing the police from her, while also reminding her that criminal investigations and arrests are not her job.

Bethel made it obvious that he heard the outrage from the community about Bilal's disgraceful remarks, and he wants nothing to do with her. After not-so-subtly reminding her what her job is, he concluded the statement by reaffirming that the Philadelphia POLICE will work in cooperation with all law enforcement officials, including those 'fake' ones who work for ICE. 

Just a devastating rebuke to a woman who so sorely deserved it. 

He's not just distancing himself and the police department from her; he is calling her straight out on the carpet.

Recommended

Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the CBP Shooting
Doug P.
Advertisement

LOL. That Brit Hume. Always so understated. 

Bilal should be aware of the role of the Sheriff's Office, however, given that it is stated directly -- nearly verbatim to the words that Bethel used -- on her bio page on the office's website.

Then again, she has probably never read that.  

That's exactly what he did. 

Not to mention how she speaks when she is addressing the public in an official capacity. 

Under Bethel's leadership, Philadelphia experienced a nearly 20 percent reduction in homicides from 2024 to 2025. This is in line with the rest of the nation, after many years of skyrocketing crime during the Biden administration. 

Advertisement

We're pretty sure that Krasner was blowing smoke, too. He's not actually going to charge any ICE officers; he simply wanted to spin up anti-law enforcement rage among his fellow leftists. 

We need more TRUE leaders in law enforcement to speak out against their colleagues who only want to incite violence and create more Renee Goods. 

Bingo! 

It shouldn't be necessary to have to say many things in America. But the unhinged left makes all of them necessary. 

Advertisement

Reading between the lines, this is pretty much what Commissioner Bethel said to Sheriff Bilal: 

The Rock Dwayne Johnson GIFfrom The Rock GIFs


He laid the smack down, alright. 

The police commissioner can't do anything about Krasner, but at least we hope we don't have to hear from Bilal about her 'smoke' anytime again soon. 

============================================

Related:

Why Is the Western Legacy Media Ignoring Iran? A Rhetorical Question

Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests

Media Malpractice: MS NOW Interviews a 'Trump Supporter' in Minneapolis ... Wearing a BLM Hoodie

In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each Other Is the Break We Needed

We Have MANY Questions: Minneapolis Closes Down Schools 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ICE LAW AND ORDER PENNSYLVANIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the CBP Shooting
Doug P.
End Times Confirmed: AOC Agrees 'We Support Hamas' Is Antisemitic – Cue the Commie Meltdown
justmindy
Jack Smith Trampled Trump's First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHAT?!
Aaron Walker
'Drain the Minnesota Swamp': USDA Suspends Funding to Walz's State Until Fraud Proof Provided
justmindy
Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests
Grateful Calvin
Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere with Federal Ops
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the CBP Shooting Doug P.
Advertisement