Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer...
MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts...
Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere wi...
Code Pink's New MVP: MTG – She Didn't Just Recommend the Restaurant ......
Jack Smith Trampled Trump's First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHA...
Woke Losers Infighting Over Renee Good: 'Say Her Name' Forbidden Because White Allies...
Karoline Leavitt Shares Shooting Video From ICE Officer's Perspective That Sinks Dem/Media...
Trump Shuts Down Foreign Money Pipeline: Media Panics As JD Vance Locks in
MN Protester DUMB Enough to Brag to Laura Ingraham About Getting PAID to...
VIP
Ken Jennings Still Sucks. That's It. That's the Headline
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder About NYT and WaPo After These Analyses of...
'Get Some Lunch, BIG BOY': New Disturbing POV MN Shooting Footage Shows ICE...
Heifer PUH-LEASE: Jasmine Crockett Tells DOOZY of a Charlie Kirk Lie to SHAME...
Major Reveal, LITERALLY: POLITICO Accidentally Links to Revealing Internal Doc (Knew It Wa...

Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on January 09, 2026
meme


As scary as this is to hear -- or for us to write -- there is little doubt anymore that Democrats have declared war on the federal government, at least rhetorically.

Advertisement

It was one thing when it was just Tim Walz, who is an imbecile (and whom President Trump has accurately labeled with the 'R' word). Even other Democrats want Tampon Timmy out of office.

But now the poison Walz introduced into the leftist bloodstream is spreading to other blue strongholds. In New York City, protesters have been calling to 'hang Kristi Noem,' which must sound like music to the ears of new mayor Zohran Mamdani. 

And just a little ways down I-95 from the rotting Big Apple, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is threatening to arrest ICE agents, National Guard troops. and military servicemembers and send them to jail for fictional 'crimes.'

Of course, Krasner cannot name these 'crimes' that ICE is committing. Because there are none. They are enforcing federal laws. The only people committing crimes are the street mobs obstructing them. 

The situation in Philadelphia is far worse than just Krasner, though, who conveniently left himself an out in his unhinged rhetoric with his 'if you commit crimes' qualification. 

Recommended

Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere with Federal Ops
justmindy
Advertisement

Wait'll you get a load of the Philadelphia sheriff, who is a living example of the toxicity of DEI. Watch:

Good Lord. Is it too much to ask for law enforcement leaders to speak proper English and not 'Jazzy From The Block' fake hood English? 

But her embarrassing affectations of toughness aside, Bilal's rant here is beyond the pale. She claims the President is a criminal and that federal law enforcement officers are 'not real.' And she promises to send them to jail (which, of course, neither she nor Krasner can actually do). 

None of this comes as a surprise, given Bilal's history of scandal and incompetence. 

... abolished because of mismanagement and corruption. 

The scandals since she has been elected include things like her office "losing" 200 guns from the sheriff's office arsenal. It also includes her firing whistleblowers who exposed that she gave city contracts to consultants who worked for her campaign for Sheriff. 

She's also been accused of using funds meant to hire additional deputies to boost the salaries of her executives-- leading to thinks like probation check ins going virtual because of a shortage of deputies. 

Most hilariously, one of her deputies was also arrested a few years ago for selling meth and guns to an undercover FBI agent. 

Very rich of her to call ICE a "fake law enforcement" agency.

Advertisement

Wow. 

If anyone needs to be sent to jail, it is not ICE or the National Guard; it is Bilal. 

Yes, this is sedition. And it should be dealt with accordingly. 

HA. 

We don't think too many ICE agents would have a lot of trouble evading this comically obese sheriff (not that they would need to). 

Because that is the objective of DEI. It does not demand competence or intelligence. It demands obeisance. 

The left has been working for years to replace the rank and file in police forces with DEI hires like Bilal. Yet, we still believe that the majority of Philadelphia police officers bury their faces in their palms whenever she speaks. 

Advertisement

If she even thinks of arresting a soldier or federal agent for carrying out their duties, she should face charges immediately. Same for Krasner. 

They condemned grandmas for taking a walking tour of the Capitol. And now, they are fomenting ACTUAL insurrection. 

LOL. 

Oh, God, please no! We didn't need that mental image. 

They know this. Well, Krasner does, anyway. We're not so sure about Bilal, who seems to have the intelligence of your average single-celled organism. 

They know they have no legal ground to stand on. They're just trying to gin up more violence among their rabid base. (And they won't arrest or charge those people; we can count on that.)

Advertisement

That's almost certainly true. Because that is what Democrats tell them every day. 

And they don't care if some lady believes them and tries to ram an ICE agent with her car as a result. 

Some examples need to be set. Start with Walz and Jacob Frey, and let Krasner and Bilal share a cell with them. 

Josh Shapiro should hold a press conference today, announcing her firing.

But he won't. Because he is terrified of that rabid base and still mistakenly thinks they might nominate him for President. 

Advertisement

We know exactly how. And why. 

Send a HUGE surge of agents to Philadelphia. 

And there's one other step the President can, and should, take.

If this type of seditious rhetoric from Democrats continues, Trump may have no other option. 

And it would be entirely justified. 

============================================

Related:

Media Malpractice: MS NOW Interviews a 'Trump Supporter' in Minneapolis ... Wearing a BLM Hoodie

In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each Other Is the Break We Needed

We Have MANY Questions: Minneapolis Closes Down Schools 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE

Advertisement

Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW & ORDER PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere with Federal Ops
justmindy
MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts Lefty Narratives
Doug P.
Jack Smith Trampled Trump's First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHAT?!
Aaron Walker
Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer Get Mowed Down in Video
justmindy
Code Pink's New MVP: MTG – She Didn't Just Recommend the Restaurant ... She Made Sure Trump Showed Up
justmindy
Woke Losers Infighting Over Renee Good: 'Say Her Name' Forbidden Because White Allies Don't Qualify
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere with Federal Ops justmindy
Advertisement