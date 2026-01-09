Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests



As scary as this is to hear -- or for us to write -- there is little doubt anymore that Democrats have declared war on the federal government, at least rhetorically.

Advertisement

It was one thing when it was just Tim Walz, who is an imbecile (and whom President Trump has accurately labeled with the 'R' word). Even other Democrats want Tampon Timmy out of office.

But now the poison Walz introduced into the leftist bloodstream is spreading to other blue strongholds. In New York City, protesters have been calling to 'hang Kristi Noem,' which must sound like music to the ears of new mayor Zohran Mamdani.

And just a little ways down I-95 from the rotting Big Apple, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is threatening to arrest ICE agents, National Guard troops. and military servicemembers and send them to jail for fictional 'crimes.'

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner warns ICE: “If any ICE agent is going to come to Philly to commit crimes, then you can get the F out of here. If you do that here, you will be charged and arrested. Do you hear me ICE agents, National Guard, and military?” pic.twitter.com/VT09q4QYE6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 9, 2026

Of course, Krasner cannot name these 'crimes' that ICE is committing. Because there are none. They are enforcing federal laws. The only people committing crimes are the street mobs obstructing them.

The situation in Philadelphia is far worse than just Krasner, though, who conveniently left himself an out in his unhinged rhetoric with his 'if you commit crimes' qualification.

Wait'll you get a load of the Philadelphia sheriff, who is a living example of the toxicity of DEI. Watch:

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal calls ICE agents “fake law enforcement,” and says she will ARREST them for enforcing federal immigration law.



She then threatens them, saying:



"YOU DON'T WANT THIS SMOKE!" pic.twitter.com/fl5gorX9JO — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 9, 2026

Good Lord. Is it too much to ask for law enforcement leaders to speak proper English and not 'Jazzy From The Block' fake hood English?

But her embarrassing affectations of toughness aside, Bilal's rant here is beyond the pale. She claims the President is a criminal and that federal law enforcement officers are 'not real.' And she promises to send them to jail (which, of course, neither she nor Krasner can actually do).

None of this comes as a surprise, given Bilal's history of scandal and incompetence.

This woman is a total joke and presides over one one of the most comically mismanaged and corrupt "law enforcement" offices in the country.



So much so that the top financial watchdog in Philadelphia and other agencies in the city have recommended that her office be completely… https://t.co/XpKpVIVPnh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2026

... abolished because of mismanagement and corruption.



The scandals since she has been elected include things like her office "losing" 200 guns from the sheriff's office arsenal. It also includes her firing whistleblowers who exposed that she gave city contracts to consultants who worked for her campaign for Sheriff.



She's also been accused of using funds meant to hire additional deputies to boost the salaries of her executives-- leading to thinks like probation check ins going virtual because of a shortage of deputies.



Most hilariously, one of her deputies was also arrested a few years ago for selling meth and guns to an undercover FBI agent.



Very rich of her to call ICE a "fake law enforcement" agency.

Advertisement

Wow.

If anyone needs to be sent to jail, it is not ICE or the National Guard; it is Bilal.

So basically we have numerous blue states that are, at a minimum, in a rhetorical state of secession from the Union. Wild. All because they don’t want to enforce federal immigration laws. https://t.co/ovrJJ2IqiA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 9, 2026

Yes, this is sedition. And it should be dealt with accordingly.

I'm guessing you could avoid “this smoke” by walking briskly. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) January 9, 2026

HA.

We don't think too many ICE agents would have a lot of trouble evading this comically obese sheriff (not that they would need to).

Why do so many of these people in charge have such low IQs?? — Jodi (@APLMom) January 9, 2026

Because that is the objective of DEI. It does not demand competence or intelligence. It demands obeisance.

What an embarrassment to the badge. This heifer is why we say backing the blue is conditional. https://t.co/eUEVzYrM3y — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2026

The left has been working for years to replace the rank and file in police forces with DEI hires like Bilal. Yet, we still believe that the majority of Philadelphia police officers bury their faces in their palms whenever she speaks.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal just announced that she plans on committing multiple felonies. Please prepare a nice padded cell for her. https://t.co/3d128B1qXT — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

If she even thinks of arresting a soldier or federal agent for carrying out their duties, she should face charges immediately. Same for Krasner.

Remember when these people condemned insurrection as long as it was their party in power? Good times... https://t.co/a1sQH42hAq — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 9, 2026

They condemned grandmas for taking a walking tour of the Capitol. And now, they are fomenting ACTUAL insurrection.

LOL.

Oh, God, please no! We didn't need that mental image.

Someone needs to tell the lady Federal >State when it’s immigration law. https://t.co/OvoEPWd5SD pic.twitter.com/Irbl8MzNMo — Dorene🎙️ 🅾️ ✝️🌰🇺🇸🏈⚖️ (@asianposh2022) January 9, 2026

We settled the issue of “states rights” over federal law in 1865. It was a bloody argument that cost 450,000 American lives. Leftists are on the wrong side of the facts in this case and American history. https://t.co/FtrYdkuBoy — Morgan Murphy (@MorganwwMurphy) January 9, 2026

They know this. Well, Krasner does, anyway. We're not so sure about Bilal, who seems to have the intelligence of your average single-celled organism.

They know they have no legal ground to stand on. They're just trying to gin up more violence among their rabid base. (And they won't arrest or charge those people; we can count on that.)

Advertisement

Yeah so this is the actual kind of culture and messaging that results in people getting killed, there is a very good chance the victim in Minneapolis believed that ICE were "fake law enforcement" https://t.co/iof0jxQpye — _s.a.m.e.m.e.m.e_ (@st_louis_stan) January 9, 2026

That's almost certainly true. Because that is what Democrats tell them every day.

And they don't care if some lady believes them and tries to ram an ICE agent with her car as a result.

Says the DEI sheriff violating her oath to protect and serve citizens from threats foreign and domestic. She threatens real federal agents enforcing the law. Treasonous. Prioritizing illegals over Americans? Disgraceful. Fire her! — USA Patriot (@1OregonPatriot) January 9, 2026

Threatening federal law enforcement is a crime and she needs arrested. — Charles (@CharlesHuntNews) January 9, 2026

Some examples need to be set. Start with Walz and Jacob Frey, and let Krasner and Bilal share a cell with them.

What do you say @GovernorShapiro?

Your Philly sheriff is inciting law enforcement warfare. https://t.co/9DkrY8m6Lb — Wendy Bell (@WendyBellPgh) January 9, 2026

Josh Shapiro should hold a press conference today, announcing her firing.

But he won't. Because he is terrified of that rabid base and still mistakenly thinks they might nominate him for President.

How does someone who speaks this poorly get this much rank? — Ryan Stryker (@StrykerFromFL) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

We know exactly how. And why.

I think @RealTomHoman should deploy ICE to Philadelphia immediately, then arrest this woman for impeding a federal investigation. https://t.co/7y79M5wPDD — Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) January 9, 2026

Send a HUGE surge of agents to Philadelphia.

How do you become a police chief and not know that this is insurrection? I believe if I was Trump I would send a thousand ICE officers there to force the issue and if there is resistance to federal authority throw every insurrectionist in jail for treason.



"This Constitution,… https://t.co/Bmcv6Ao0wq — Matt Larsen - First Seek Truth (@mlcombatives) January 9, 2026

And there's one other step the President can, and should, take.

The Trump WH needs to invoke the Insurrection Act yesterday https://t.co/lA8HCc17wx — Hampton Prescott (@hampprescott) January 9, 2026

If this type of seditious rhetoric from Democrats continues, Trump may have no other option.

And it would be entirely justified.





============================================

Related:

Media Malpractice: MS NOW Interviews a 'Trump Supporter' in Minneapolis ... Wearing a BLM Hoodie

In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each Other Is the Break We Needed

We Have MANY Questions: Minneapolis Closes Down Schools 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE

Advertisement

Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.