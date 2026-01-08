Media Malpractice: MS NOW Interviews a 'Trump Supporter' in Minneapolis ... Wearing a BLM Hoodie

Developing: Two Shot by CBP Agents in Portland, FBI Investigating
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on January 08, 2026
AngieArtist


Practically since the day Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, the dead legacy media has been desperate to drive a wedge between his voter base. They are constantly running hit pieces about 'Trump's base fracturing' or a 'MAGA civil war.' 

All of it is nonsense, of course. While the President's overall approval rating fluctuates a lot -- based on how badly the media smears him in any given week -- his approval among Republicans remains at record highs. In fact, the more the media tries to sow this gaslighting, the higher Trump's approval becomes among conservatives. 

Apparently, MS NOW's Katy Tur didn't get the memo, however, that this type of 'reporting' doesn't work anymore. On her show this afternoon, an MS NOW reporter tracked down an enthusiastic Trump supporter named Cassius Price in Minneapolis, only to be shocked -- SHOCKED! -- to find out that he was extremely critical of the President's reaction to an ICE agent justifiably shooting a leftist woman who tried to run him over. 

But was Mr. Price really a 'Trump supporter'? See if you can spot the tell in this man's attire. It's subtle, but you might just be able to pick it out. Watch: 

Did you spot it? It takes a few seconds because MS NOW didn't immediately add the 'Cassius Price: Trump Supporter' text to the screen. They waited until he started bashing the President to flash that chyron.  

Thankfully, there are many discerning sleuths on X who suspected that MS NOW might be lying to us ... again.

Of course! The BLM hoodie! Everyone knows that Trump supporters wear those as often as they put on red MAGA hats. 

Or, you know, absolutely not.

It's not just gaslighting and lies; it is incredibly sloppy and lazy, two more hallmarks of the leftist media. 

Not only that, but it turns out that Mr. Price has a history that might make him want to avoid becoming a cable news celebrity. 

OOPS! 

Who does MS NOW's vetting? Alejandro Mayorkas? 

She may be dumb enough to believe that. 

She may also just be lying. 

It's always a coin toss with MS NOW and Tur. 

Well, MS NOW doesn't have much of a budget to pay for their agitprop. We're sure they would have loved to have cast Clooney in this role. 

Don't ever believe there is a limit to how low they can sink. There is none. 

Sure, we can give them credit ... Bart Simpson style. 

Bart Simpson The Simpsons GIFfrom Bart Simpson GIFs


Tur will probably receive a WHCA award for this hard-hitting reporting from Team MAGA. 

As for the content of Price's remarks, that was pretty abysmal as well. 

Oh, they definitely want to put a target on that man. And his family. 

We're not sure how she could have been 'his neighbor,' seeing as how she was not even from Minneapolis. 

Neither are many of the protesters (though Price appears to be a Minnesotan from his criminal history). Just members of the left's portable, astroturf mob. 

That is exactly who they are. And Democrats like Jacob Frey and Tim Walz love to spin them up to a fever pitch. 

But we certainly know who they are NOT. They are not 'Trump supporters.' 

Nice try, Katy Tur and MS NOW. 

We can't wait for your next interview with diehard MAGA advocate Kathy Griffin. 

