So ... the Epstein Files Case May NOT Be Dead in the Water JUUUST Yet

It sounds like the Epstein files debacle may not yet be over, which is good news for those seeking answers about the files and Pam Bondi's claim to have them, despite their supposed nonexistence. At this point, if we're being completely transparent, we don't know what to think.

Hopefully, Congress will interview Ghislaine Maxwell, since she's offering to do so.

Why wouldn't they? Even if they want this to be over and done with, this would be the end. Otherwise, there are still many people who want answers and, ultimately, some accountability.

From the Daily Mail:

Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources tell Daily Mail. Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars - serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges - despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls. Additionally, Epstein's victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James.

But wait, there's more.

From The India Times:

Maxwell is also seeking to appeal her conviction in the US Supreme Court. On July 14, lawyers for the US government will submit their response to her plea for SCOTUS to take up her case.

So it's part of a plea deal piece for Maxwell.

Fascinating.

So .. what's the hold-up?

Let's get this done.

