MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive and CUE Lefty Shrieking

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on July 13, 2025
FBI via AP

Aww, would you look at that? The crazy man accused of killing a Minnesota Democrat and her husband (also shooting and injuring another Democrat and his wife) has decided to give a glimpse into his motive, and much to the Left's dismay, he said it does not involve Trump or anything pro-life.

Shocker.

So much for the Left's narrative around this lunatic.

That being said, this is some nutty stuff:

From TMZ:

The man accused of murdering a Minnesota politician and seriously injuring another has given an unexpected glimpse into his motive in a new interview from prison.

Vance Boelter -- the man charged with killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and shooting State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette-- spoke to the New York Post in his first public comments since his arrest. If you don't know ... top lawmakers have accused Boelter of committing the shootings for political reasons -- but, he says that's just not accurate

He told NYP, "I’ll say it didn’t involve either the Trump stuff or pro life" ... though he didn't elaborate further on what it was actually about.

But wait, there's more:

Boelter promises more information will come out about the two years leading up to the shootings ... "If the gov ever let's [sic] it get out."

It sounds like Boelter's hinting at a larger conspiracy that led him to allegedly drive across Minneapolis and commit the two shootings at the politicians' homes. As you know ... Boelter is suspected of dressing up as a police officer to get Hortman and Hoffman to open their doors before shooting them.

Alrighty.

And finally, this:

Boelter also talked to the Post about the alleged hit list cops say they found in his car after the shooting ...  claiming, "Certain details of that letter were leaked out that probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out."

Hrm.

Same, bro. Same.

