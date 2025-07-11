Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses

As our lovely, brilliant, talented, charming readers know, Scott Jennings made a complete and total fool out of John Fugelsang on CNN last night. Fugelsang did what he always does, whining about the GOP, the Bible, and quoting verses as if he really gives a single fig about any of it.

Advertisement

Jennings was more than able to pick up on Fugelsang's sideways 'gotcha's quoting scripture during the segment, and then again on X.

The only time the left likes to talk about the Bible is when they cherry pick verses without context to justify unfettered illegal immigration.



Someone tell this guy to look up Romans 13!



We are, however, not a theocracy. We are a nation of LAWS. Follow them or get out. pic.twitter.com/L2EoPaqAWO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 11, 2025

Side note, someone close to John Fugelsang really should tell him to stop coloring his hair and just let the white/grey grow in. He looks like an old woman using a cheap box color.

Guess Jennings' post got Fugelsang's britches all sorts of bunched up because he wasn't even tagged in this post, and yet here he is, whining even more about scripture.

Hi Scott.



Respectfully, Romans 13 is Paul, not Jesus. And MAGA doesn't exactly follow what Paul says in his letter to the Roman Church.



Happy to get specific on scripture, and Jesus' specific instructions to His followers. People who cherry-pick verses from books they… — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 11, 2025

His babbling post continues:

... they don't follow or believe in really rubs me the wrong way, too.

Uh-huh.

If the GOP is going to exploit Christ's name to amass earthly power - and then defecate all over His teachings & commandments, they should stop pretending they follow Him. Or at least expect to be called out a bit.

The irony.

The Big Beautiful Bill is a Big Middle finger to the actual Gospels, which you know. Gutting USAID is the GOP defiantly wagging their junk in Jesus' face. MAGA membership requires rejecting Matthew 25 and they're not too big on the Beatitudes either. I know that persecuting desperate Christian refugees is fun for some folks.

We got nothin'. The whole wagging junk in Jesus' face tells us all we need to know though. Classy as ever.

Always a pleasure to see you, too. Thanks for your kindness, both on and off camera.

Don't mind us, we're just trying to get our eyes to face forward after rolling them so far back in our heads after reading Fugelsang's nonsense.

Advertisement

Yup, that's exactly what he does, every time.

Dude needs a new schtick.

============================================================

Related:

Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family

The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not Cool

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Is BATS**T Even for Her

DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.