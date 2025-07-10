Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

Big thanks to Megyn Kelly for bringing not only Chelsea Clinton's thread patting her family's foundation on the back for helping in Texas, but for the replies as well.

As she says, they are AMAZING.

The replies to this post are AMAZING. https://t.co/Gq1bHoOtgn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 10, 2025

First, here's Clinton's thread - grab your barf bag:

Members of the @ClintonGlobal community are on the ground in Texas, supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts.



Thread: — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 9, 2025

Clinton wants us all to know how much this organization, under her family's foundation, is doing to help people affected by the Texas floods. She put a whole thread together, even.

Hey, we had to read it, so do you.

@AirlinkFlight has mobilized its partner network and they are working with U.S. airline carriers to offer free-of-charge flights for personnel and critically needed goods into the area. https://t.co/RAgP6o0uif — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 9, 2025

@AllHandsHearts is on the ground in Kerr County, working closely with local government authorities to organize the in-kind donations that have arrived. https://t.co/ezkysOQUvn — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 9, 2025

Ok, we lied. We can't go through the entire thread. We just don't have it in us.

Allow us to sum it up, she listed a bunch of groups like GoFundMe and the Red Cross in her thread talking about how much they've done via their foundation. Aww yes, the foundation.

Here's where it gets good:

Is that the foundation that paid for your glamorous wedding? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) July 9, 2025

I wouldn’t trust these people for anything.. send your money to Samaritan’s Purse or local groups — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) July 9, 2025

HIDE YOUR WALLETS!! And your children. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 10, 2025

The Democrat NGO grift playbook: Sprinkle 20% "do-gooder" fluff to mask the 80% taxpayer-fleecing shenanigans.



Charity? More like chicanery, Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/vljYOKe9NC — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) July 10, 2025

Yeah, this definitely feels like your typical Clinton grift.

Are they helping by "allocating funds" like the Clinton Foundation did in Haiti? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 9, 2025

Tough crowd.

Uhhhh…I don’t think your kind of grift is actually what Texas needs. No thank you. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) July 9, 2025

Don’t kidnap the children or steal their food while you are there — Coral (@bobandcoral) July 10, 2025

That the Clintons must be told this very thing says so much about them, and ain't none of it any good.

How many massages does your sick dad need? — Underrated Tweets ™ (@VanSolo10) July 10, 2025

Ahem.

Oh, FFS. The last thing the good people of Texas need. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 10, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

