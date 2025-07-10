VIP
Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on July 10, 2025
Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

Big thanks to Megyn Kelly for bringing not only Chelsea Clinton's thread patting her family's foundation on the back for helping in Texas, but for the replies as well.

As she says, they are AMAZING.

First, here's Clinton's thread - grab your barf bag:

Clinton wants us all to know how much this organization, under her family's foundation, is doing to help people affected by the Texas floods. She put a whole thread together, even.

Hey, we had to read it, so do you.

Ok, we lied. We can't go through the entire thread. We just don't have it in us.

Allow us to sum it up, she listed a bunch of groups like GoFundMe and the Red Cross in her thread talking about how much they've done via their foundation. Aww yes, the foundation.

Here's where it gets good:

Yeah, this definitely feels like your typical Clinton grift.

Tough crowd.

That the Clintons must be told this very thing says so much about them, and ain't none of it any good.

Ahem.

Ain't that the truth?

