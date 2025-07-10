Chuck Schumer Squirms and Pivots to Trump When Repeatedly Asked About Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani’s Former Intern Calls for Holy War Through Jihad

Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing to Host Israelis

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on July 10, 2025
meme

The same people who supported forcing a Coloradoan to bake a cake for a lesbian marriage seem AOK with a bunch of antisemites turning Jews down from taking advantage of their company.

Almost as if our pals on the Left are ok with discrimination as long as it's their side doing the so-called discriminating.

Check this out:

Post continues:

When they were contacted to inquire about their antisemitic response, a man named John from their team replied “Yes. Not interested to host so called israelis. Is there a problem with that? 

How many of you are going to bother us? Just move on.”

So, no John, we won’t move on and how many of us are going to bother you? Many of us. 

Want to know why? Because this isn’t Germany 1940 and we are no longer weak. We no longer have to take this antisemitic abuse, so you will be held accountable. 

I hope the internet makes you pay for your disgusting words! 

Their website is https://paradisetourspr.com (I don’t see them on X.)

Cmon internet, do your thing.

At this time, their website appears to be down.

Huh.

Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation to NUKE Hillary Clinton -Watch
Sam J.
'Hit' is an understatement.

They are getting DRAGGED. 

And deservedly so.

Womp womp womp womp.

Aww, what a helper!

============================================================

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM FREE SPEECH ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

