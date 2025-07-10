Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing to Host Israelis

The same people who supported forcing a Coloradoan to bake a cake for a lesbian marriage seem AOK with a bunch of antisemites turning Jews down from taking advantage of their company.

Almost as if our pals on the Left are ok with discrimination as long as it's their side doing the so-called discriminating.

Check this out:

So get this…



A nice Jewish woman named Shana Shabat filled out the form on the Paradise Tours website.



She asked for more information about their tours.



They replied to her email with the subject “No thanks.” and the body of the email included two words, “Free Palestine.”… pic.twitter.com/ryLzdOpETb — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) July 10, 2025

Post continues:

When they were contacted to inquire about their antisemitic response, a man named John from their team replied “Yes. Not interested to host so called israelis. Is there a problem with that? How many of you are going to bother us? Just move on.” So, no John, we won’t move on and how many of us are going to bother you? Many of us. Want to know why? Because this isn’t Germany 1940 and we are no longer weak. We no longer have to take this antisemitic abuse, so you will be held accountable. I hope the internet makes you pay for your disgusting words! Their website is https://paradisetourspr.com (I don’t see them on X.) Cmon internet, do your thing.

At this time, their website appears to be down.

https://t.co/y8b8XqqcmX



Their site is down... but the tripadvisor page is up.https://t.co/F4R0wkiEef pic.twitter.com/V778daNSR7 — An Israeli mother (@IsraMum) July 10, 2025

Huh.

They’re getting hit in the FAQ section on trip advisor https://t.co/hzMLADBm9V — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) July 10, 2025

'Hit' is an understatement.

They are getting DRAGGED.

And deservedly so.

pic.twitter.com/b8QsQOCHS9 — Good for what Ginger Ales Ya (@KMW_main) July 10, 2025

Womp womp womp womp.

People are questioning when I say I keep getting in (after several reloads). I’m not tech savvy, but either 1) X has it cached, 2) he’s running his own small bandwidth server and it’s unreliable, or 3) we small band of merry men are causing a very small Denial of Service Attack… pic.twitter.com/0QDbfMoxyy — Alan F Jr (@AlanFJr) July 10, 2025

Aww, what a helper!

