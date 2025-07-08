Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest DBAG About Lefty Violence

As Twitchy readers, you are all likely familiar with Western Lensman. He provides a good amount of content that we use on our site, so, of course, he's a Twitchy favorite. Normally, he shares videos with some commentary but allows his followers/viewers to do the bulk of the dragging.

Advertisement

This time, he not only shared the video but also TKO'd Chris Murphy.

Ya' love to see it because nobody has it coming quite as much as Murphy.

Take a look at this:

A few weeks ago, @ChrisMurphyCT attempted to gaslight Americans that political violence isn’t really an issue on the left:



“This isn’t a both sides issue."



He is now silent as a slew of leftwing radicals are charged for attempting to k*ll ICE officers.



Where are you, Chris? pic.twitter.com/uSCaVHbvpY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2025

Probably hanging out with his much younger gf for whom he left his wife and kids.

Oops, we're not supposed to say that, right?

OUR BAD.

Ignore what we wrote up there ... heh.

These people should be treated worse than the J6ers, all of whom the left would have left to rot in jail forever with ZERO due process if it had not been for a Trump win.



The difference here is that 100% of people at the J6 rally had no intentions of MURDERING anyone. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) July 8, 2025

He is another clueless hack, political violence is growing, and the Democrats fan the flames of it — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 8, 2025

No no, they dump gasoline on it.

Chris Murphy is challenging the belief that "God doesn't make mistakes" — Mickey Mack (@MackRobby770) July 8, 2025

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less Colonizers' in Full-On EVIL Post

'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and Hell YEAH (Watch)

Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files and I Got Nothin' (Watch)

Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'

DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants to 'See Some Dead ICE Agents'

============================================================