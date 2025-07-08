Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less Colonizers' in Full-On EVIL Post

Look, we get it. Since our job is to cover what is said or written on X, we fully expect to see some horrible things. Heck, shining light on horrible people who say horrible things has been part of our bread and butter for a long, long time. However, even we start to question the humanity of some people when we see posts like this one from an account claiming to be Cindy Steinberg.

Kudos to Libs of TikTok, who covers this even more than we do.

Look at this garbage:

Writer and "Proud member of the Resistance", Cindy Steinberg posted "F*** THESE WHITE KIDS" and wants more floods in response to the young girls who died in the Texas floods pic.twitter.com/AfqF5DpMR5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2025

Pretty awful, right? Like heartless, soulless, unhinged hate.

And for whom? Little girls?

How does someone get to this point?

You know what? Don't answer that, we don't actually want to know.

Disgusting!



And for her to have 4.1K followers on Medium goes to show that there are a lot of crazies on the Left that think like her. They’re filled with so much hate and envy. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) July 8, 2025

This is sickening — Mellow (@mellowmeta) July 8, 2025

Because they think they're the good guys. Or good girls? Eh.

All of that being said, we are seeing that she may not be exactly who she claims to be.

Check this out:

You want to make “her” famous? Request granted.



“Cindy Steinberg” is a non-Jewish groyper posing as a Jew, using a photo of a non-Jewish OnlyFans content creator.



I would strongly advise NOT going to this profile for yourself. https://t.co/tQl0PRpxFG pic.twitter.com/KnJuLkkYGc — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 8, 2025

We did not go to her profile page.

We strongly suggest you also avoid her profile page.

Trust us. It's not good.

All we can say is WOOF.

