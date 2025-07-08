Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less Colonizers' in Full-On EVIL Post

WTAF?! ABC TROUNCED for Going Straight-Up PRO-Hamas Using THIS Language to Describe Israel...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on July 08, 2025
AngieArtist

Look, we get it. Since our job is to cover what is said or written on X, we fully expect to see some horrible things. Heck, shining light on horrible people who say horrible things has been part of our bread and butter for a long, long time. However, even we start to question the humanity of some people when we see posts like this one from an account claiming to be Cindy Steinberg.

Kudos to Libs of TikTok, who covers this even more than we do.

Look at this garbage: 

Pretty awful, right? Like heartless, soulless, unhinged hate.

And for whom? Little girls?

How does someone get to this point? 

You know what? Don't answer that, we don't actually want to know.

Because they think they're the good guys. Or good girls? Eh.

All of that being said, we are seeing that she may not be exactly who she claims to be.

Check this out:

We did not go to her profile page.

We strongly suggest you also avoid her profile page.

Trust us. It's not good.

All we can say is WOOF.

============================================================

