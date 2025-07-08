YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts...
DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants to 'See Some Dead ICE Agents'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on July 08, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

It was the FA-est of times, it was the FO'est of times.

At this point, we've written about so many horrible people posting horrible things on X that we're getting close to asking our readers to send us funny memes and pictures of their pets. Seriously, while it's important to highlight these garbage people, reading that hate-filled vitriol they post over and over again is not great for the soul, even here at Twitchy.

Case in point:

He has since deleted it, BUT as our readers know, the Internet (especially X) is FOREVER.

On what planet is that a smart thing to post at all? Let alone some guy running for the San Antonio City Council?

See?

And then, things took a turn for the better:

Indeed, they did.

Now THAT'S how you say, 'Howdy,' don't you think?

It would appear they are already more than aware.

These are the moments that warm our dead, cold hearts ... although as we said before, a few memes and pet pics wouldn't hurt.

============================================================

============================================================

