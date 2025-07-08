DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants to 'See Some Dead ICE Agents'

It was the FA-est of times, it was the FO'est of times.

At this point, we've written about so many horrible people posting horrible things on X that we're getting close to asking our readers to send us funny memes and pictures of their pets. Seriously, while it's important to highlight these garbage people, reading that hate-filled vitriol they post over and over again is not great for the soul, even here at Twitchy.

Advertisement

Case in point:

He has since deleted it, BUT as our readers know, the Internet (especially X) is FOREVER.

for when he deletes it pic.twitter.com/HrjjxJk9je — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 8, 2025

On what planet is that a smart thing to post at all? Let alone some guy running for the San Antonio City Council?

It appears Matthew has political aspirations in San Antonio.https://t.co/eyh1fpuNbd pic.twitter.com/NaHm71aFW5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 8, 2025

See?

And then, things took a turn for the better:

DHS tells him “we’ll see you soon.” https://t.co/RgUNNu5DBN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 8, 2025

Indeed, they did.

San Antonio City Council candidate calls for the killing of @ICEgov law enforcement officers in Los Angeles.



Depraved.



We’ll see you soon, @gauna_matty_5th. https://t.co/TVcQeM4zba pic.twitter.com/cMhtzHSPrV — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 8, 2025

Now THAT'S how you say, 'Howdy,' don't you think?

Be sure to turn his tweet into DHS, DOJ, FBI and other fed agencies. It seems that Matt really wants to go to prison, we should accommodate him. — Renée (@rightwingertoo) July 8, 2025

It would appear they are already more than aware.

These are the moments that warm our dead, cold hearts ... although as we said before, a few memes and pet pics wouldn't hurt.

============================================================

Related:

Massive Loser Troll Account Comes Face-to-Face with KARMA on His FILTHY Post About Girls Lost in TX Flood

And THERE It Is! That Thing (Voter Fraud) That Never Happens? Welp, 15 DEMOCRATS Just Got Busted for It

'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start CALLING Her Out

As BAD As We Thought Biden's Campaign Was, Leaked Adviser's Memo Shows It Was SOOO MUCH Worse (Pic)

Here's a Deep Dive on MONSTER TX Pediatrician Who Lost Her Job for CRUEL Post About Girls Lost In Flood

============================================================