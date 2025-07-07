As BAD As We Thought Biden's Campaign Was, Leaked Adviser's Memo Shows It...
'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start CALLING Her Out

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on July 07, 2025
For years now (yes, it's been years), this editor has been calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez OUT for pretending to be something she's not. Granted, we all know she auditioned for her 'job,' so much of her backstory was likely created to support the idea of a Socialist Democratic DARLING who rose above poverty and her former job as a bartender but PUH-LEASE. The only people who bought into that crap WANTED to buy into that crap.

And now, even locals from Sandy's childhood are starting to call her out:

So wait. She's admitting she's not from the Bronx? Just nearby? 

HA HA HA HA

From the New York Post:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to ridicule over calling herself a “Bronx girl” by claiming she grew up “between” the city and the leafy suburbs — but locals near her childhood home are still confused.

People from Yorktown — many of whom grew up in the Bronx themselves — chimed in on the liberal firebrand’s narrative about her youth after her yearbook photos recirculated on social media and AOC fundraised off the criticisms but still avoided saying she lived in upper Westchester County.

Another local called Ocasio-Cortez a “phony.”

“You think she’d be proud of being from Yorktown,” said a woman who did not want to be named. “It’s a great town.”

“I don’t get why you wouldn’t want to say you’re from here,” added 31-year-old Sandra Guarriello, who owns a salon in town with her husband.

“We dreamed of living here. It took us a long time and a lot of hard work and now we live here. It’s been our dream to live here.”

We suppose being Sandy from Yorktown doesn't have quite the diverse pull as AOC from the Bronx ...

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Fake, fake, fake, fake.

HAAAAAAAA.

There ya' go!

