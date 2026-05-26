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Will Chamberlain's Killer Observation: Mehdi, Hasan, and Saikat Demand Jews Back the Nazi Tattoo Guy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 26, 2026
Meme

Will Chamberlain made a very interesting observation about today's Democrat party.

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And therein lies the problem. Their interests no longer lie with regular American people.

If only it was that easy.

Every time.

The Democrats are now demanding it.

Kamala understood this. It is why Shapiro was not selected to be her running mate. The only reason he was not selected. 

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Black Americans who stuck with the Democrat Party through it all are deciding this is too far and unacceptable to them. Good for them. 

When Democrats try to claim Platner didn't know about the true meaning of the tattoo, show them this. He knew. This was his former campaign advisor talking. He knew. 

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All that is left is Socialists and Commies.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM BEN SHAPIRO DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS

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