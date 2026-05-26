Will Chamberlain's Killer Observation: Mehdi, Hasan, and Saikat Demand Jews Back the Nazi Tattoo Guy

Will Chamberlain made a very interesting observation about today's Democrat party.

The 2026 Democrat Party is a place where people named Medhi, Hasan, and Saikat lecture an American Jew named Jake about why he needs to support a guy with a Nazi tattoo pic.twitter.com/ykz79Pw4nj — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 26, 2026

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And therein lies the problem. Their interests no longer lie with regular American people.

If only it was that easy.

They call MAGA a cult, but if you don’t support a guy with a Nazi tattoo, you must be primaried. https://t.co/6sJMdS6nD5 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 26, 2026

Self-respect is more valuable than party loyalty. https://t.co/2lFWQPIS9l — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) May 26, 2026

Every time.

Note to Democrats: No one wants to be under a "big tent" with Nazi supporters. https://t.co/4uaDKtCdQg — AAE (@AAC0519) May 26, 2026

The Democrats are now demanding it.

Muslims have taken over the Democratic Party. The party realizes their only chance at power is winning the Muslim vote. Democrats will now actively work to drive every Jew from the USA. This is a fact. https://t.co/hBv3RoYGdf — Tom thx (@ThxTom90228) May 26, 2026

Kamala understood this. It is why Shapiro was not selected to be her running mate. The only reason he was not selected.

It’s almost like Democrats don’t really have any true principles. https://t.co/EzjxeMBEQa — Charles Mascilli (@MascilliC) May 26, 2026

As a #FBA I also find this absolutely outrageous, disgusting and disqualifying. Any blue will do has literally led us to NAZI'S. I'm out. https://t.co/BeAUTQb9X9 — DancesWithVegansThenEatsWolves (@DancesWithVegan) May 26, 2026

Black Americans who stuck with the Democrat Party through it all are deciding this is too far and unacceptable to them. Good for them.

Strange times indeed https://t.co/KZQb2RAtad — jason criss howk (@jason_c_howk) May 26, 2026

It’s an upside down world right now. While once a contributing democrat, I still get text and emails asking for support. There is no way in he*l I would ever vote for this democrat party. They are nuts. — Carol (@1971SuzieQ) May 26, 2026

Platner's former campaign advisor said he knew it was a Nazi tattoo & kept it for 18 years pic.twitter.com/ufQfqk4RIq — Craig Iskowitz (@craigiskowitz) May 26, 2026

When Democrats try to claim Platner didn't know about the true meaning of the tattoo, show them this. He knew. This was his former campaign advisor talking. He knew.

There are only 26 women in the Senate and Democrats want to replace one with a dude who is straight up racist, antisemitic & misogynist pic.twitter.com/ZQdHA9Dn1I — Craig Iskowitz (@craigiskowitz) May 26, 2026

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People always talk about how Jews have an outsized influence in the US as 2% of the population, but why aren't we talking about the crazy influence Muslims with 1% have? — AlexaShrugged (@AlexaShrugged) May 26, 2026

You literally have to be living under a rock or insane to support the Left these days. The left no longer exists. All that is left is the Radical Left — Tom Hudson (@TomHudson) May 26, 2026

All that is left is Socialists and Commies.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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