Maine Kampf: Bernie Sanders Gives Dem Senate Hopeful Graham Platner His Socialist Seal of Approval

Nazi-tattoo enthusiast Graham Platner got some good news on Thursday. His Democrat primary opponent, Janet Mills, dropped out of the race. That means the newly-crowned Democrat Party U.S. Senate candidate now faces Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins this November. The news of Mills dropping out had many Democrats, including Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, goose-stepping in unison to endorse Platner.

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Here’s Sanders giving Platner his socialist seal of approval. (READ)

Congrats to Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine. He's surging by taking on the billionaire class and fighting for working families.



Americans are tired of status quo politics. They want REAL change and that's what Graham will deliver. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 30, 2026

Communist supports a Nazi. Interesting. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) May 1, 2026

Sanders gives him high Marx.

Late last year, it was revealed that Platner had some Nazi-linked ink on his chest. He has since covered the Totenkopf death’s head tattoo with a Celtic canine one. Platner continues to be dogged for his now-obscured SS skull tat.

Does Graham put the "National" in your Socialism Berine? 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/u65kZJk0xu — Karson Miller (@HistoryNut_1945) May 1, 2026

Don't worry.

Nancy said he apologized.

So, now its ok! — Joelochi (@TheJoelochi) April 30, 2026

I wish someone loved me as much as Bernie Sanders loves Natzi's pic.twitter.com/FLL3GakUs4 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 30, 2026

That level of love will never arrive.

Here’s the destructive platform Sanders is concurring with. (WATCH)

Just to emphasize what Bernie and Democrats are endorsing here, and where they are heading:



Graham Platner is running on expanding SCOTUS and impeaching/removing Supreme Court justices — including Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/CGU4w1UyGb pic.twitter.com/izf5tLQaw5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

Thomas just said the quiet part out loud: Progressivism 'holds that our rights and our dignities come not from God, but from government.' They don't want a Court. They want the State as God - bow down or get crushed. Yet the GOP can't get the Save America Act passed... — ENOCH (@tem_salitoul) May 1, 2026

Sounds quite authoritarian. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 30, 2026

“muh norms!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

Authoritarianism is the new normal for Democrats.

Don’t be fooled, Platner is not an aberration. He’s the embodiment of today’s Democrat Party.

Platner is the new mainstream Democrat.

Anti-Police, Anti-Constitution, Anti-Capitalism, Anti-Israel. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) April 30, 2026

lol democrats call us a nazi while simultaneously supporting a dude with a nazi tattoo. That just shows how incompetent and easily manipulated the democrat voters are. — Taylor Charles (@TaylorAWCharles) April 30, 2026

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What’s interesting here is how the Dems pretending to be moderates like “Aw Shucks" Andy Beshear are going to attempt to navigate the clear, overt direction the party is heading. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

They will play it like Abigail Spanberger did - by lying. 🤷‍♂️ — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) April 30, 2026

They no longer bother to hide it. The intent is clear now… not justice, not order, only power. Raw, absolute power. And the most dangerous part? They’ve stopped pretending otherwise. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) April 30, 2026

And we’re witnessing just what the Democrat Party will do and who it will endorse to get its hands on that power.

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