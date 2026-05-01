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Maine Kampf: Bernie Sanders Gives Dem Senate Hopeful Graham Platner His Socialist Seal of Approval

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on May 01, 2026
meme

Nazi-tattoo enthusiast Graham Platner got some good news on Thursday. His Democrat primary opponent, Janet Mills, dropped out of the race. That means the newly-crowned Democrat Party U.S. Senate candidate now faces Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins this November. The news of Mills dropping out had many Democrats, including Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, goose-stepping in unison to endorse Platner.

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Here’s Sanders giving Platner his socialist seal of approval. (READ)

Sanders gives him high Marx.

Late last year, it was revealed that Platner had some Nazi-linked ink on his chest. He has since covered the Totenkopf death’s head tattoo with a Celtic canine one. Platner continues to be dogged for his now-obscured SS skull tat.

That level of love will never arrive.

Here’s the destructive platform Sanders is concurring with. (WATCH)

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Authoritarianism is the new normal for Democrats.

Don’t be fooled, Platner is not an aberration. He’s the embodiment of today’s Democrat Party.

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And we’re witnessing just what the Democrat Party will do and who it will endorse to get its hands on that power.

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SOCIALISM SUSAN COLLINS

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