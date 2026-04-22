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Warren: Nazi Tattoo & Rape Comments No Big Deal — Platner Agrees With Me on Banks

justmindy
justmindy | 2:05 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A couple of days ago, we told you about Elizabeth Warren calling Graham Platner, nazi tattoo guy running for Senate in Maine, her 'kind of man'. Today, she was confronted about it. Oop! 

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Imagining a romantic scenario between Fauxcahontas and the Nazi Lover is really repugnant, actually.

Basically, she doesn't care if he's a bigot if he says what she likes.

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She lied about being Native American to get a job. She has no shame. 

Literally, all she cares about is he hates bankers like she does.

At least she challenges the Democrats.

That's exactly what she meant.

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They're not even trying anymore.

In other words, she is a massive hypocrite. Typical Democrat.

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ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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