Warren: Nazi Tattoo & Rape Comments No Big Deal — Platner Agrees With Me on Banks

A couple of days ago, we told you about Elizabeth Warren calling Graham Platner, nazi tattoo guy running for Senate in Maine, her 'kind of man'. Today, she was confronted about it. Oop!

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I asked Senator Warren why she campaigned with Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner and called him “my kinda man!”… when he had a chest tattoo of a Nazi symbol, allegedly said people concerned about rape should “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f—-ked up… — Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) April 22, 2026

Imagining a romantic scenario between Fauxcahontas and the Nazi Lover is really repugnant, actually.

lmao her answer is basically a long filibuster about him giving a good answer on 'not arresting bankers' in the 2008 financial crisis.



Just absolutely pathetic. https://t.co/3aySS7jSzW — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) April 22, 2026

Basically, she doesn't care if he's a bigot if he says what she likes.

Thank you Sara! FINALLY someone who has the guts to actually ask some challenging questions 👏👏👏 https://t.co/0nH54pBTmU — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) April 22, 2026

What an important line of questioning. Kudos to you for asking what matters, @SaraEisen.@SenWarren’s answer, however, is disgusting and downplays the rise of antisemitism and Nazism in her party. She should be ashamed of herself. https://t.co/tr3JX1cmtg — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) April 22, 2026

She lied about being Native American to get a job. She has no shame.

“None of the things he said or did in the 2010s matter because he agreed with me the big banks were bad in 2008” is Elizabeth Warren’s answer here and just kind of sums up everything wrong with her monomaniacal and often just plain reactionary approach to politics https://t.co/0LlnpgnNrf — David Crockett (@davidcrockett08) April 22, 2026

Literally, all she cares about is he hates bankers like she does.

Sara one of the few journalists with a backbone. Bravo @SaraEisen



Warren like a scum bag politician endorses the Nazi https://t.co/l5naccOvuC — SJP_hates_peace (@SJPidiots) April 22, 2026

Appreciate @SaraEisn for doing what most journos have failed to do. https://t.co/TlQ1kL2Snl — William Rapfogel (@WRapfogel) April 22, 2026

At least she challenges the Democrats.

Really disgusting answer. Basically comes across as "None of that matters to me." https://t.co/PvYW91Ze2k — Aaron (@RealAaronGoren) April 22, 2026

That's exactly what she meant.

Is there a phonier, more hate-filled liar than Senator Warren? I know there may be other competitors for that crown, but she's at the top of the list, isn't she! https://t.co/KrdBLCLhtL — Steve Bandy (@stevebandy01) April 22, 2026

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Kinda ballsy you just came right out and admitted you stand with Nazis but ok.

Seems to be a trend with the Dems lately https://t.co/GDZpdHzmDw — BBallMom🇺🇸 (@boss_lady567) April 22, 2026

They're not even trying anymore.

@SenWarren represents the very worst of the political class. Moans about housing affordability while buying foreclosed homes and renting them. Moans about the high cost of healthcare while blindly supporting the ACA which was little more than the expansion of Medicaid and a blank… https://t.co/XplaaNjvnp — jgol (@jgolnik) April 22, 2026

In other words, she is a massive hypocrite. Typical Democrat.

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