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HEAP Big Creepy! Elizabeth Warren DOG-WALKED for Calling D-Bag With Nazi Tattoo 'Her Kind of Man' (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elizabeth Warren says the guy with a Nazi tattoo is her kind of man.

Yeah, we made the same face - sort of like something smells bad in the room and you're not sure if one of the corgis has gas or not.

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To be fair, we really shouldn't expect too much from a woman like Fauxcahontas, who spent decades lying about her heritage so she could take advantage of programs and monies specifically designed for Native Americans.

Watch this:

Gross.

Just ... gross.

Beyond the Nazi tattoo debacle, Platner is a total nutjob. But hey, as long as he wants to steal other people's money and give more power to the government, we imagine Big Chief Lies-a-Lot can overlook all of it.

Hey, we see what she did there.

Or, rather, what he did there.

C'mon, man, it's always (D)ifferent when Dems (D)o these things.

Get with the times.

Her kind of man.

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HAAAAAAAAA

Good point, she does have a strange accent here.

Then again, she's been faking so much of who she is for so long, who knows? Maybe this is her real accent?

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ANTISEMITISM ELIZABETH WARREN HOLOCAUST PETE HEGSETH GRAHAM PLATNER

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