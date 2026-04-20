HEAP Big Creepy! Elizabeth Warren DOG-WALKED for Calling D-Bag With Nazi Tattoo 'Her Kind of Man' (WATCH)

Elizabeth Warren says the guy with a Nazi tattoo is her kind of man.

Yeah, we made the same face - sort of like something smells bad in the room and you're not sure if one of the corgis has gas or not.

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To be fair, we really shouldn't expect too much from a woman like Fauxcahontas, who spent decades lying about her heritage so she could take advantage of programs and monies specifically designed for Native Americans.

Watch this:

Elizabeth Warren on the Nazi tattooed Graham Platner: “That’s my kind of man.” pic.twitter.com/SrihBYJdVw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 18, 2026

Gross.

Just ... gross.

Beyond the Nazi tattoo debacle, Platner is a total nutjob. But hey, as long as he wants to steal other people's money and give more power to the government, we imagine Big Chief Lies-a-Lot can overlook all of it.

Maybe Liz thinks it’s the Reich thing to do. pic.twitter.com/B9ytlxJi41 — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) April 19, 2026

Hey, we see what she did there.

Or, rather, what he did there.

Elizabeth Warren said Pete Hegseth's “extremist” Christian tattoo called into question his fitness to serve.



But Platner is her kind of man. https://t.co/lOhFqB1cnc pic.twitter.com/7PoeEBsFwH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2026

C'mon, man, it's always (D)ifferent when Dems (D)o these things.

Get with the times.

Her kind of man.

HAAAAAAAAA

What’s the fake accent for? She’s mental. — stanggang (@stangga43968607) April 19, 2026

Good point, she does have a strange accent here.

Then again, she's been faking so much of who she is for so long, who knows? Maybe this is her real accent?

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