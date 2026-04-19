WHOA: TMZ Actually MOCKS Ilhan Omar's Claim That OOPSIE Her Accountant Made Her Rich by Accident and LOL

We're not entirely sure what's going on with TMZ, but they are suddenly pretty interested in reporting on politics. For example, they've been offering large sums of money for stories from people who have been sexually assaulted by a member of Congress or other politicians.

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Perhaps they have figured out what people really want to read about, and it's not a bunch of Hollyweirdos pretending they know about the news and politics.

Honestly, we're surprised to see this from them about Ilhan Omar; we don't think they're trying to cover for her, which is surprising:

Representative Ilhan Omar says she and her husband aren't multimillionaires as indicated in their last tax return ... an accounting error just made it look that way.



Read more: https://t.co/E0F98PWRjF pic.twitter.com/rcbUbkiOW6 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2026

From TMZ:

Here's the deal ... Omar's 2024 financial disclosure form claimed she and her husband, Tim Mynett, had somewhere between $6 million and $30 million in assets -- a massive increase from her 2023 disclosure. Many people online -- mostly right-wingers, though some centrists and left-leaning people as well -- called out the representative from Minnesota ... demanding to know how the couple developed a vast fortune overnight. Welp, Omar's team says it was all a mistake ... an accountant incorrectly listed several companies Mynett's part of as pure assets -- without factoring in the liabilities. Omar didn't notice the discrepancy, her spokesperson said, because she isn't involved in those businesses ... and she trusted the accountant to file correctly. According to the Wall Street Journal, in the 2025 filing, Omar now says she and her husband are worth between $18,004 and $95,000 -- a pretty massive difference.

See what we mean? WOOF.

And WHOA ... you don't see this every day.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

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