SHOCKA! Atlantic 'Journo' Behind HOAX-Y Hit Piece on Kash Patel Has History of Writing HOAX-Y Hit Pieces

As Twitchy readers know, The Atlantic dropped a garbage-y hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel sourced entirely on nameless, faceless people. It's astonishing how many anonymous people have just the right gossip to support the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, aka the mainstream media.

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What's even more fascinating is that the broad behind the piece, Sarah Fitzpatrick, has a history of writing other pieces like this, targeting men on the Right.

Gosh, we feel shocked.

You guys are surely as shocked as we are.

Guess who she targeted before:

By the way, @S_Fitzpatrick is also the reporter who wrote the throughly debunked hit piece that claimed Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh drugged women so they could be sexually abused.



She has a history of writing hit pieces with either no sources on the record or… https://t.co/YnaE5llsJO pic.twitter.com/5HMYZVyYjl — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 19, 2026

Post continues:

She has a history of writing hit pieces with either no sources on the record or completely discredited sources.

Kavanaugh.

You'd think as a journalist being responsible for such a thoroughly and embarrassingly debunked story like her Kavanaugh piece, she might have a hard time finding an out let willing to publish her. Lucky for her, The Atlantic is a dumpster fire of lies, garbage, conspiracy theories, and a little bit of self-hate.

Her story fits in nicely with the rest of their portfolio.

Remember, it was The Atlantic that claimed Trump called dead vets losers ...

If only these people would be honest about the fact they write political fiction, not news. — Jonathan Roy (@JRoy777) April 19, 2026

But then they'd be out of a job.

How do you keep a job when you repeatedly fail so hard at doing it? — MEHP1219 (@mar82551) April 19, 2026

The Atlantic. That's how.

So according to her standards can Kash counter saying according to his 500 sources said that she killed 20 people and rob a bank of 5 millions and she planning to blow up a building. He doesn’t have to provide his source or any proof and put her in jail? — Express (@ExpressBond) April 19, 2026

Especially when all of those 500 sources are familiar with the situation and only spoke out on the condition of anonymity.

That reads.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

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