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SHOCKA! Atlantic 'Journo' Behind HOAX-Y Hit Piece on Kash Patel Has History of Writing HOAX-Y Hit Pieces

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:15 AM on April 19, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, The Atlantic dropped a garbage-y hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel sourced entirely on nameless, faceless people. It's astonishing how many anonymous people have just the right gossip to support the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, aka the mainstream media.

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What's even more fascinating is that the broad behind the piece, Sarah Fitzpatrick, has a history of writing other pieces like this, targeting men on the Right.

Gosh, we feel shocked.

You guys are surely as shocked as we are.

Guess who she targeted before:

Post continues:

She has a history of writing hit pieces with either no sources on the record or completely discredited sources.

Kavanaugh. 

You'd think as a journalist being responsible for such a thoroughly and embarrassingly debunked story like her Kavanaugh piece, she might have a hard time finding an out let willing to publish her. Lucky for her, The Atlantic is a dumpster fire of lies, garbage, conspiracy theories, and a little bit of self-hate.

Her story fits in nicely with the rest of their portfolio.

Remember, it was The Atlantic that claimed Trump called dead vets losers ...

But then they'd be out of a job.

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The Atlantic. That's how.

Especially when all of those 500 sources are familiar with the situation and only spoke out on the condition of anonymity.

That reads.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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