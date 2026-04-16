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DESPICABLE: Media/Left Try Tying Catholic Charities Cuts to Trump/Pope Dispute (Fail SPECTACULARLY)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on April 16, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

BREAKING: The Left is so desperate to make Trump a villain, they will believe and push anything without bothering to do any due diligence in what they report or share on social and in traditional media.

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Case in point:

JUST DAYS AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP ATTACKED THE POPE!

REEEEE!

Except, of course, this cut had nothing to do with the Pope and everything to do with issues around the charity itself.

And OH YEAH, the cuts happened TWO WEEKS AGO, long before Trump's spat with Leo.

Gosh, they lied again.

We'd only be shocked if they hadn't.

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This. ^

Most of them are.

Just sayin'.

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Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POPE FRANCIS VATICAN

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