DESPICABLE: Media/Left Try Tying Catholic Charities Cuts to Trump/Pope Dispute (Fail SPECTACULARLY)

BREAKING: The Left is so desperate to make Trump a villain, they will believe and push anything without bothering to do any due diligence in what they report or share on social and in traditional media.

Advertisement

Case in point:

BREAKING: In an unprecedented violation of religious liberty, the Trump–Vance White House has cut funding to Catholic Charities in Miami, shutting down a shelter for homeless children — just days after President Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV. https://t.co/SayPVW1M59 — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 16, 2026

JUST DAYS AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP ATTACKED THE POPE!

REEEEE!

Except, of course, this cut had nothing to do with the Pope and everything to do with issues around the charity itself.

And OH YEAH, the cuts happened TWO WEEKS AGO, long before Trump's spat with Leo.

You are such a despicable liar.



The grant was cancelled two weeks ago-- before President Trump's post about the Pope.



And it was cancelled because the border is now secure and unaccompanied children aren't being trafficked into our country anymore. https://t.co/idVTGQg2xZ pic.twitter.com/Q8kEhpeJPx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 16, 2026

Gosh, they lied again.

We'd only be shocked if they hadn't.

How is taking away their cut of the stolen loot in any way related to religious liberty?



Gonna have to walk me through that one, bud. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) April 16, 2026

Awesome!



They shouldn’t get one penny of tax payer money, ever. — Slainté 🇺🇸 (@TMichaelByrne1) April 16, 2026

This. ^

He’s very bad at what he does. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 16, 2026

Most of them are.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Joyce Carol Oates Has Said Some Dumb Stuff Over the Years, but Her Take on Lefty Academia Is a DOOZY

Judge Boasberg SPANKED, Forced to End His Own Personal Trump Witch Hunt... and There Is Great Rejoicing

Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego Mistreating Her

DAMNING Thread Proves Just How Much the Biden Admin HATED the Prolife Movement (Weaponized the FACE Act!)

And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

============================================================