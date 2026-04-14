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And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:30 AM on April 14, 2026
Meme

Ruben Gallego and Eric Swalwell are not only the best of friends FOREVER, but it sounds like they were (or still are?) roommates. Ugh, you can imagine how bad that apartment would smell, but we digress.

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Since Swalwell's speedy fall from grace (it's been a week, y'all), many people have started pointing a finger at Gallego as well, citing some interesting posts and sharing some receipts that look an awful lot like skeletons in a closet to us.

And it's only going to get worse:

Yeah, we're hearing some rumblings as well.

Ummm ...

Gallego is, of course, working really hard to distance himself from the creeper and soon-to-be former congressman, but it's obviously too late for that.

Check some of this out:

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Bingo.

Eek.

HE CANNOT TELL A LIE.

He served his VERY PREGNANT wife, who was weeks (days, maybe) from giving birth to his child, with divorce papers and then sealed all the records.

Yeah, Gallego is a real skeeze.

Oof.

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This just gets creepier, right?

MEEP. 

Full disclosure, when we first saw the video of Swalwell with a sex worker and what looks like two other men in the room, we weren't sure if it was real or not. Yeah, even when we're careful sometimes... but it sounds like we could see a whole lot more.

MEEP MEEP.

HOOBOY, when the skeletons start falling out of the closet, they REALLY start falling out of the closet.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL LAWSUIT RUBEN GALLEGO

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