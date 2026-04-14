And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

Ruben Gallego and Eric Swalwell are not only the best of friends FOREVER, but it sounds like they were (or still are?) roommates. Ugh, you can imagine how bad that apartment would smell, but we digress.

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Since Swalwell's speedy fall from grace (it's been a week, y'all), many people have started pointing a finger at Gallego as well, citing some interesting posts and sharing some receipts that look an awful lot like skeletons in a closet to us.

And it's only going to get worse:

Based on what I'm hearing, it's about to get worse for @RubenGallego — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 14, 2026

Yeah, we're hearing some rumblings as well.

This seems like a more whole some convo @RepSwalwell . Should we put on our ties and watch the game standing up? https://t.co/rxrlM2P1aQ — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 1, 2021

Ummm ...

Hey @RubenGallego. What years exactly were you and @RepSwalwell roommates in DC? We know you bought a condo in DC with your mistress in 2022 using a VA loan.



So did you live with @RepSwalwell from 2016-2021?



And how exactly does someone hide a “double life” from their roommate? https://t.co/DQ51T5WM77 — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) April 14, 2026

Gallego is, of course, working really hard to distance himself from the creeper and soon-to-be former congressman, but it's obviously too late for that.

Check some of this out:

It’s simple, if @SenRubenGallego has nothing to hide, he should apply the same standard he demanded with the release of the Epstein Files to himself.



He should immediately release all text messages, emails, signal chats, social media communications, photos and videos exchanged… — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) April 14, 2026

Bingo.

Eek.

Serious question, @SenRubenGallego:



During the time that you were roommates, are we to seriously believe that you didn’t know or witness anything about the “double life” @RepSwalwell was living? https://t.co/RPD4PsH1GZ — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) April 14, 2026

HE CANNOT TELL A LIE.

lol. Reminder about Swalwell’s best friend Ruben Gallego: he divorced his pregnant wife, sealed the court records, and then secretly married a woman 15 years younger than him that he met at the congressional baseball game. https://t.co/ROxP1ng7nd — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 14, 2026

He served his VERY PREGNANT wife, who was weeks (days, maybe) from giving birth to his child, with divorce papers and then sealed all the records.

Yeah, Gallego is a real skeeze.

Hi @RubenGallego, will you be refunding the multiple donations your best friend and sexual abuser, Eric Swalwell, made to your campaign? https://t.co/jy6KSgQ9Wx pic.twitter.com/mSmhV8GTtL — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) April 14, 2026

Oof.

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Just a couple of best friends chatting about leopard slippers while sabering a bottle of champagnehttps://t.co/jcOnGny3PF pic.twitter.com/4sR6pUuoew — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) April 14, 2026

This just gets creepier, right?

MEEP.

Full disclosure, when we first saw the video of Swalwell with a sex worker and what looks like two other men in the room, we weren't sure if it was real or not. Yeah, even when we're careful sometimes... but it sounds like we could see a whole lot more.

Even down to the same thinner bits of hair at the back. pic.twitter.com/lq0GwkYTfs — SnoopDeg (@SnoopDegB) April 14, 2026

MEEP MEEP.

Remember this story from @joannamrod a year ago?



Rumors about Ruben Gallego's treatment of legislative staff have been circulating for a very long time. https://t.co/iby9Ftfyl9https://t.co/1ZqScH9cS4 pic.twitter.com/FboG8ce142 — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 13, 2026

I think you’ll be doing a lot of talking very soon. About your “stories.” pic.twitter.com/ZgbhSPKPOT — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 14, 2026

HOOBOY, when the skeletons start falling out of the closet, they REALLY start falling out of the closet.

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