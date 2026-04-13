Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congress RAN With It

Democrats are exceptional at two things.

1. Lying.

2. Usurping the will of the American people.

Oh sure, there are plenty of other things they are good at (like stuffing ballot boxes and sexually harassing their staffers) BUT what we're learning as Tulsi Gabbard works to pull back the curtain on our pals on the Left and everything they did to hurt our duly-elected president is really special.

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And by special, we mean eff'ed up and evil.

Gabbard is on it:

Newly-declassified records expose how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President @realDonaldTrump in 2019.



Today, we reveal the truth 👇… pic.twitter.com/oLXW5nqi2n — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 13, 2026

It was all put together by Democrats, all of it, because Trump beat Hillary.

And they couldn't deal.

Some of the things we're seeing in other documents prove Obama's dirty hands were also involved, but for now, the focus is on the entire process.We'll have plenty of time to dissect these dirty, rotten bastages as we go along.

This from Kanekoa is also worth a read (as usual):

🚨BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just released never-before-seen declassified documents exposing a coordinated Deep State conspiracy inside the Intelligence Community used to impeach President Trump in 2019.



The Whistleblower — a CIA analyst and self-declared registered Democrat… pic.twitter.com/VFW9dadMGs — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 13, 2026

Most importantly from the post:

If you remember, the censorship was so bad at the time that Facebook and YouTube banned users simply for saying the Whistleblower's name: Eric Ciaramella. This is Adam Schiff lying directly to the American people on the House floor during the impeachment hearing, claiming he had no idea who the whistleblower was — while his own staff had already been in contact with him. If you remember, at the time, the censorship was so bad against President Trump and his supporters that Facebook and YouTube banned users simply for saying the Whistleblower's name: Eric Ciaramella.

Dirty dirty dirty.

Media, social media ... they were all in on it. Oh, but if we voiced concerns, we were traitors or white nationalists or evil supremacists or whatever else they wanted to call us at the time. Crazy what a bunch of Democrats was willing to do for power.

Scratch that.

Crazy what Democrats are STILL willing to do for power ... see Virginia.

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