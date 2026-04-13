YO Cali? They BOTH Suck: Katie Porter Trips SPECTACULARLY During Bizarre Victory Lap Slamming Swalwell

Is it just us, or does Katie Porter seem a little too excited about the fact that Eric Swalwell has dropped out of the Governor's race in California? We get it, he's her main Democrat opposition, but the reason he's gone out is pretty horrific in general.

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This broad:

The allegations against Congressman Swalwell are horrifying. I’m thinking of the courageous women who have come forward to share their stories. We believe you and we stand with you. — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) April 10, 2026

NEWSFLASH for Katie Porter: Just because Eric Swalwell is a total douchebag and creeper, that doesn't mean she's any better for California.

In fact, she could be just as bad, for other reasons. It's not like she's some sane, kind lady who only cares about making California a better place to live. You guys remember when she dumped a pan of hot potatoes on her husband's head? Or that time she verbally harassed a staffer who just happened to be in the video she was trying to shoot?

Porter is a disaster.

Calm down, Katie.



You dumped hot potatoes on your husband’s head. You’re also horrible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 10, 2026

Seriously.

Swalwell is awful but it’s BOLD to come out swinging on this topic when you’re a domestic abuser https://t.co/2vU9ZF3EeR pic.twitter.com/P0uyCnidff — Allie ✞ (@allie__voss) April 12, 2026

Porter clearly has issues of her own.

The Community Note on her post is impressive:

The community note on this one is a doozy. pic.twitter.com/Amp1yLGSjU — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) April 13, 2026

Bingo.

If we are believing the women who accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct (which I do), we should ALSO believe the man who accused Porter of domestic abuse. I know this is a controversial thing to say, but California deserves better than these 2 psychopaths. https://t.co/wmSTfoCf5V — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 12, 2026

What say you, California? Tired of voting for psychopaths yet?

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