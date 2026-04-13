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YO Cali? They BOTH Suck: Katie Porter Trips SPECTACULARLY During Bizarre Victory Lap Slamming Swalwell

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Is it just us, or does Katie Porter seem a little too excited about the fact that Eric Swalwell has dropped out of the Governor's race in California? We get it, he's her main Democrat opposition, but the reason he's gone out is pretty horrific in general.

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This broad:

NEWSFLASH for Katie Porter: Just because Eric Swalwell is a total douchebag and creeper, that doesn't mean she's any better for California.

In fact, she could be just as bad, for other reasons. It's not like she's some sane, kind lady who only cares about making California a better place to live. You guys remember when she dumped a pan of hot potatoes on her husband's head? Or that time she verbally harassed a staffer who just happened to be in the video she was trying to shoot?

Porter is a disaster.

Seriously.

Porter clearly has issues of her own.

The Community Note on her post is impressive:

Bingo.

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What say you, California? Tired of voting for psychopaths yet?

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KATIE BRITT

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