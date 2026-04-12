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In Case Your Skin Hasn't Crawled ENOUGH Already --> Check Out Eric Swalwell's Snapchat Texts (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on April 12, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There are many, many, MANY videos, clips, screenshots, etc from people making claims about Eric Swalwell's behavior over the past 13 years. And honestly, this post wouldn't have even made our radar if we hadn't seen liberal Angela Belcamino share a post of him DM'ing her on her birthday.

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Oh, and then there's this as well:

We should probably include this as well:

Post continues:

... hotel.

We also spoke with the former staffer who told the San Francisco Chronicle Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice.

Yeah, if your skin wasn't crawling enough already with everything we've heard so far, these screenshots may just do the trick.

Not to mention, WTF is a congressman doing on Snapchat?!

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Post continues:

... our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373. Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators, and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner.”

Reading about how many Democrats, elected officials, and even journalists know or had an idea of Swalwell's behavior makes this even more maddening. They could have stopped him years ago, and chose not to.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL

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