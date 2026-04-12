In Case Your Skin Hasn't Crawled ENOUGH Already --> Check Out Eric Swalwell's Snapchat Texts (Pics)

There are many, many, MANY videos, clips, screenshots, etc from people making claims about Eric Swalwell's behavior over the past 13 years. And honestly, this post wouldn't have even made our radar if we hadn't seen liberal Angela Belcamino share a post of him DM'ing her on her birthday.

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Oh, and then there's this as well:

We should probably include this as well:

NEW: NOTUS spoke with a former Capitol Hill intern who said she was approached by Eric Swalwell and that he added her on Snapchat under the guise of being helpful to her career then allegedly shifted that dynamic and sent her sexual advances.



Swalwell later invited her to his… — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) April 10, 2026

Post continues:

... hotel. We also spoke with the former staffer who told the San Francisco Chronicle Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice.

Yeah, if your skin wasn't crawling enough already with everything we've heard so far, these screenshots may just do the trick.

And for Eric Swalwell? He’s legit a loser. That sexually harassed me as a college student on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/XHVFw8xGv8 — 😜 (@musicandmed_) April 11, 2026

Not to mention, WTF is a congressman doing on Snapchat?!

Breaking: Per NBC News states Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) sent an unsolicited dick pic to a 24 year old on Snapchat who was seeking a job on Capitol Hill.



A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office urged “survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact… pic.twitter.com/1b1d6tNSNP — The Rational Patriot (@Awakene70440226) April 12, 2026

Post continues:

... our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373. Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators, and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner.”

Reading about how many Democrats, elected officials, and even journalists know or had an idea of Swalwell's behavior makes this even more maddening. They could have stopped him years ago, and chose not to.

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Related:

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'Lots of Stuff RUMBLING': Eric Swalwell's BFF Ruben Gallego Should Probably Just Go Ahead and Resign NOW

WEAK! Lefty Journo LASHES Out As X Slams Him for Bragging That He KNEW Swalwell Was a Deviant All ALONG

Not to Be Outdone by OTHER Democrats Using the F-Word, Eric Swalwell Drops CRINGE Post (Especially NOW)

Stehanie Ruhle BODIED for Praising Iranian Govt. Because Unlike Trump, They Actually BELIEVE in Something

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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