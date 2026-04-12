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'Lots of Stuff RUMBLING': Eric Swalwell's BFF Ruben Gallego Should Probably Just Go Ahead and Resign NOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on April 12, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Did you guys know Ruben Gallego is Eric Swalwell's BEST FRIEND FOREVER?

It's true,

Heck, they even rode camels together.

Which is probably why Gallego came out swinging when his bestie was accused of sexually harassing and even assaulting multiple women. Granted, you'd think someone's best friend ALWAYS would know if he was a sexual degenerate, so either they weren't really that close (unlikely, THEY ROAD CAMELS TOGETHER!) or Gallego is a liar.

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Considering Gallego is the guy who served his very pregnant wife with divorce papers right before she gave birth to their child and then had his divorce records sealed ... we have our ideas.

Woof, this post didn't age well.

Since this post, Gallego posted this:

Aww. He regrets coming to Swalwell's defense ... poor guy.

He must have thought Swalwell would get off the hook with that whole TRUMP BAD MAGA DID THIS ARGLE BARGLE RAR, and then when he found out that wasn't going to work, he retreated.

Seems convenient for a bestie.

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A lot of stuff rumbling?

Hrm.

There is that strange video floating around social media that allegedly shows Swalwell with a sex worker, and there are clearly at least two other people in the room with them, one of whom is a man. Are we saying this video is real and that guy could be Gallego? ABSOLUTELY NOT. We can't even say that the video is real BUT it does make ya' think, right?

Ahem.

We'll be keeping an eye on Eric's bestie ... 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES RUBEN GALLEGO

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