'Lots of Stuff RUMBLING': Eric Swalwell's BFF Ruben Gallego Should Probably Just Go Ahead and Resign NOW

Did you guys know Ruben Gallego is Eric Swalwell's BEST FRIEND FOREVER?

It's true,

Heck, they even rode camels together.

Which is probably why Gallego came out swinging when his bestie was accused of sexually harassing and even assaulting multiple women. Granted, you'd think someone's best friend ALWAYS would know if he was a sexual degenerate, so either they weren't really that close (unlikely, THEY ROAD CAMELS TOGETHER!) or Gallego is a liar.

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Considering Gallego is the guy who served his very pregnant wife with divorce papers right before she gave birth to their child and then had his divorce records sealed ... we have our ideas.

When you are in first place, is when they target you. Eric is a fighter and he will win the Governors race. https://t.co/CSDwEnR3Xu — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 7, 2026

Woof, this post didn't age well.

Since this post, Gallego posted this:

I’ve read the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting and I take it seriously.



What is described is indefensible. Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed.



I regret having come to his defense on social media prior… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 10, 2026

Aww. He regrets coming to Swalwell's defense ... poor guy.

He must have thought Swalwell would get off the hook with that whole TRUMP BAD MAGA DID THIS ARGLE BARGLE RAR, and then when he found out that wasn't going to work, he retreated.

Seems convenient for a bestie.

Hey @RubenGallego 4 days ago you dismissed it all… it didn’t work!



What’s your next plane? I’d get ahead of it and resign too… you were his BFF and I’m hearing a lot of stuff rumbling… https://t.co/LdHa3iAeze — George Santos (@Georgesantos) April 12, 2026

A lot of stuff rumbling?

Hrm.

There is that strange video floating around social media that allegedly shows Swalwell with a sex worker, and there are clearly at least two other people in the room with them, one of whom is a man. Are we saying this video is real and that guy could be Gallego? ABSOLUTELY NOT. We can't even say that the video is real BUT it does make ya' think, right?

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Ahem.

Swalwell’s best friend is Ruben Gallego.



He has chaired his campaigns, been his first endorsement



Ruben has gone on trips and hung out with Eric repeatedly, like “best friends” would



A self-described “Best friend” you would think, is aware of chronic behavior like Swalwells. https://t.co/zwM9T6QH6V — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) April 11, 2026

We'll be keeping an eye on Eric's bestie ...

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