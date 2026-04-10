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Stehanie Ruhle BODIED for Praising Iranian Govt. Because Unlike Trump, They Actually BELIEVE in Something

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on April 10, 2026
AP Photo

Again, if you find yourself cheering for the Islamic regime because you hate Trump, it might be time to go outside and really think about what it is you stand for. 

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For example, MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle praised the Iranian government (you know, the same government that butchered tens of thousands of protesters) because they actually have a deep belief in something.

Unlike Trump.

We can't even make this crap up.

Jonathan Turley is as unimpressed as we are, it seems.

Yeah.

Isis.

Al Qaeda.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

We'd ask how damn dumb people like Ruhle are, but man, we really don't want to know. It's just ... unfathomable.

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She admires that, apparently.

Hrm.

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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