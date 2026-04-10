Stehanie Ruhle BODIED for Praising Iranian Govt. Because Unlike Trump, They Actually BELIEVE in Something

Again, if you find yourself cheering for the Islamic regime because you hate Trump, it might be time to go outside and really think about what it is you stand for.

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For example, MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle praised the Iranian government (you know, the same government that butchered tens of thousands of protesters) because they actually have a deep belief in something.

Unlike Trump.

We can't even make this crap up.

MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle actually praised Iran for "the fact that they have a deep belief in something. That's unfathomable to [Trump]. That they will die for." Of course, she was not referring to the tens of thousands of protesters executed by the regime for their deep beliefs. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 10, 2026

Jonathan Turley is as unimpressed as we are, it seems.

...Plenty of groups have deep beliefs that they are willing to die for, such as Al Qaeda and Isis. It does not make their convictions admirable. Ruhle was impressed that the regime is willing "to destroy their country" over their beliefs. That is tragically not unique: pic.twitter.com/WJMdl1HUxa — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 10, 2026

Yeah.

Isis.

Al Qaeda.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

We'd ask how damn dumb people like Ruhle are, but man, we really don't want to know. It's just ... unfathomable.

This is what they have a deep belief in.https://t.co/5xpj8zRW6n — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) April 10, 2026

She admires that, apparently.

I think Stephanie is referring to the fact they get 72 virgins when they are martyred but is excited that she gets 72 virgin males if she is martyred — Joe (@Azpl431227) April 10, 2026

Hrm.

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