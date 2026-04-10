THIS! Guy Benson Leaves Neera Tanden SPEECHLESS After Brutal Back and Forth About Dems Gerrymandering VA

Neera Tanden knows the redistricting wars didn't start in Texas.

Or with Republicans.

But like so many other Democrats, she's hoping the massively uninformed yahoos who vote for her party DON'T know that, so they'll show up in Virginia to rob millions of voters of their voices and representation.

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It's just so damn dishonest and dirty... so, of course, Neera supports it.

If all the Republicans who are now crying about VA redistricting had actually fought Trump's Texas mid-decade gerrymander, we wouldn't be here. Instead they criticize Dems who are now responding to the GOP efforts, while sitting silently by as TX GOP did its dirty work. https://t.co/mi9maXCyqm — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) April 9, 2026

We're not crying, Neera.

We're pissed.

Guy Benson fired back:

NY Dems actually went first. TX was at least mitigating the Census bureau screwup that gifted Dems 6-10 House seats and electoral votes. And if you hate that, CA has already canceled it out. No excuse for VA. https://t.co/X760a9qA1U — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 9, 2026

Fascinating how they always leave New York out.

And Indiana.

Oh, and they never mention the part about the Biden administration suing Texas to redistrict ... funny, right?

You are conveniently leaving out Ohio, Missouri and Florida. https://t.co/SVIJYqp94U — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) April 10, 2026

As she conveniently leaves out Illinois, Massachusetts, ALL of New England, Maryland ...

OH: R’s cut a deal with D’s on non-maximalist redistricting



MO: Adding one R seat in a Trump +18 state



FL: Special session in anticipation of SCOTUS VRA ruling fallout



IN: Not mentioned at all, oddly!



Nothing comes close to what Virginia is attempting. https://t.co/xBf0eAYgZL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 10, 2026

Nope. Not even close.

And oddly enough, crickets from Neera.

We guess her BS can only last so long.

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