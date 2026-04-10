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THIS! Guy Benson Leaves Neera Tanden SPEECHLESS After Brutal Back and Forth About Dems Gerrymandering VA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on April 10, 2026

Neera Tanden knows the redistricting wars didn't start in Texas.

Or with Republicans.

But like so many other Democrats, she's hoping the massively uninformed yahoos who vote for her party DON'T know that, so they'll show up in Virginia to rob millions of voters of their voices and representation.

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It's just so damn dishonest and dirty... so, of course, Neera supports it.

We're not crying, Neera.

We're pissed.

Guy Benson fired back:

Fascinating how they always leave New York out.

And Indiana.

Oh, and they never mention the part about the Biden administration suing Texas to redistrict ... funny, right?

As she conveniently leaves out Illinois, Massachusetts, ALL of New England, Maryland ... 

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Nope. Not even close.

And oddly enough, crickets from Neera.

We guess her BS can only last so long.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING NEERA TANDEN TEXAS VIRGINIA

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