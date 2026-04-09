SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY

We adore DataRepublican, so of course, we absolutely adore the woman who brought her into this world.

Not to mention, MOMof DataRepublican is pretty brilliant in her own right:

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Do you know what will happen if Salazar's amnesty bill is passed and signed by President Trump?



It will eventually cause even more illegal migration because it will further expectations of serial amnesty.



All these new "legal" citizens will soon be voting.



It will be adding… — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) April 9, 2026

Post continues:

It will be adding millions to the social security and Medicare programs which is already in jeopardy.

It rewards lawlessness.

I'm a hard "NO" on this.

As are most Americans, especially on the Right.

Not sure what Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar was thinking here but ... yeah:

No it won’t. It actually locks in permanent enforcement measures (border security, mandatory E-verify, and ends catch and release for asylum seekers).



None of these are currently codified in law, and until they are, they can keep being changed by the Executive. And therefore… https://t.co/5nuGrqqgOY — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 9, 2026

Post continues:

.... border and enforcement policy will keep changing whenever the White House changes. Participants in Dignity Program (not Amnesty) cannot become citizens and therefore cannot vote. The bill actually increases penalties for any illegal or non-citizen caught voting or attempting to vote, as well as for attempted border re-crossers, child sex traffickers, etc.

Guess whose attention Salazar got:

Hey, that's my mom you're quoting.



And she's correct.



I wasn't planning on writing today, but I think I will be writing a full breakdown of exactly what "Dignity" means and why you're pushing an agenda set in motion by the United Nations. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 9, 2026

Oof.

Nothing from DR just yet, but we imagine ... it won't be fun for Salazar.

E verify is garbage and we all know it. You can buy an identity and E verify will say you are good to go. You bill is a steaming pile of 💩 and you should resign before you get primaried. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) April 9, 2026

Your emotional breakdowns trying to defend this bill is what makes people even more confident the bill is crap. You cannot even defend it rationally and are just failing around emotionally about it. — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) April 9, 2026

You have turned you back on America. Disgraceful.



No to amnesty. We already did this - it's a disaster. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 9, 2026

Let's codify those into law and still not give anyone here already a pass.



You don't need the latter to do the former. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) April 9, 2026

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Winner winner chicken dinner.

We're definitely keeping an eye on this one.

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