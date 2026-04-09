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SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 09, 2026

We adore DataRepublican, so of course, we absolutely adore the woman who brought her into this world.

Not to mention, MOMof DataRepublican is pretty brilliant in her own right:

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Post continues:

It will be adding millions to the social security and Medicare programs which is already in jeopardy.

It rewards lawlessness.

I'm a hard "NO" on this.

As are most Americans, especially on the Right.

Not sure what Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar was thinking here but ... yeah:

Post continues:

.... border and enforcement policy will keep changing whenever the White House changes. Participants in Dignity Program (not Amnesty) cannot become citizens and therefore cannot vote. The bill actually increases penalties for any illegal or non-citizen caught voting or attempting to vote, as well as for attempted border re-crossers, child sex traffickers, etc.

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Guess whose attention Salazar got:

Oof.

Nothing from DR just yet, but we imagine ... it won't be fun for Salazar.

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Winner winner chicken dinner.

We're definitely keeping an eye on this one.

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*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
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