Jonathan Turley Details Resume of Maine Senate Candidate Dems Are Lining Up Behind

Graham Platner is now Maine's official Democrat nominee for Senate, and many formerly "believe all women" Dems who have spent years smearing Donald Trump as a Hitleresque misogynist are standing firm in support of the candidate who covered up his Nazi tattoo and is facing sexual abuse allegations.

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Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats who don't seem to have gotten whiplash from the Left's sudden one-eighty on multiple issues. Dances With Identity Theft is quite excited by the campaign of the guy who could return her party to Senate control:

Congrats, @grahamformaine! Maine Democrats chose a fighter with the grit to take on billionaires and giant corporations and WIN.



This grassroots movement is just getting started. On to November—let's flip this seat and take back the Senate! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 10, 2026

Really, Liz?

Jonathan Turley had the perfect encapsulation of exactly who Democrats like Warren (along with AOC and others) are supporting to keep their dream of retaking the Senate alive:

Sens. Sanders and Warren celebrated Graham Platner's win last night. It appears that the rape-mocking, sex-texting, Hamas-praising, Nazi-tattooed, veteran-abusing, self-proclaimed communist is the right man to bring them back into power... https://t.co/yRyfjcUbXz — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 10, 2026

"The rape-mocking, sex-texting, Hamas-praising, Nazi-tattooed, veteran-abusing, self-proclaimed communist is the right man to bring them back into power." And the Democrats couldn't seem more excited about it.

Yep, the Dems don't seem to mind as long as Platner's part of their blitzkrieg designed to regain power.

Not to be outdone by Platner, lunatic Leftist Elizabeth Warren performs a Nazi salute, too! pic.twitter.com/YoMbWqhXqX — Flying Hawk (@JohnZajac18) June 10, 2026

The American Nazi Party is the Democrat Party, and they’re proud of it https://t.co/iEeLdSicvY — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 10, 2026

Democrats continually compete against themselves in the race to the bottom. https://t.co/I2GRjFJ8Rt — 🇺🇸 I Am ROTU 🇺🇸 (@YouAreNotRotu) June 10, 2026

Just when you think they can't get lower, the Dems grab a shovel and keep digging.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including Platner).

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