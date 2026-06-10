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Jonathan Turley Details Resume of Maine Senate Candidate Dems Are Lining Up Behind

Doug P. | 12:20 PM on June 10, 2026
Twitchy

Graham Platner is now Maine's official Democrat nominee for Senate, and many formerly "believe all women" Dems who have spent years smearing Donald Trump as a Hitleresque misogynist are standing firm in support of the candidate who covered up his Nazi tattoo and is facing sexual abuse allegations.

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Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats who don't seem to have gotten whiplash from the Left's sudden one-eighty on multiple issues. Dances With Identity Theft is quite excited by the campaign of the guy who could return her party to Senate control: 

Really, Liz? 

Jonathan Turley had the perfect encapsulation of exactly who Democrats like Warren (along with AOC and others) are supporting to keep their dream of retaking the Senate alive: 

"The rape-mocking, sex-texting, Hamas-praising, Nazi-tattooed, veteran-abusing, self-proclaimed communist is the right man to bring them back into power." And the Democrats couldn't seem more excited about it.

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Yep, the Dems don't seem to mind as long as Platner's part of their blitzkrieg designed to regain power.

Just when you think they can't get lower, the Dems grab a shovel and keep digging. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including Platner). 

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