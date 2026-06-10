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Noted Legal Scholar Cardi B Is BIG MAD That Murderer Karmelo Anthony Is Being 'Made an Example'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on June 10, 2026
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP


When it comes to legal expertise on X, we have no shortage of go-to accounts. There are Jonathan Turley of George Washington University, our Townhall colleague Colonel Kurt Schlichter, and even @BadLegalTakes, who specializes in pointing out how many social media accounts know nothing about the law. '

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If you're really brave, you can even turn to CNN's chief legal analyst ... but you should probably not join Jeff Toobin on any Zoom calls. 

But for our money, there's no greater scholar of jurisprudence than the woman who is best known for the song WAP (which we will not spell out) and for flashing her private parts on stage: Cardi B. 

Yesterday, it took a Texas jury about the time of a cup of coffee to find Karmelo Anthony guilty of brutally murdering high school student Austin Metcalf by stabbing him in the heart. It took even less time for the predictable response from black leftists -- namely, to screech, scream, and promise more violence

Falling in line with the narrative, last night Cardi B took to X to announce that the verdict and Anthony's sentence of 35 years in prison (far more lenient than he deserved) was NOT justice. Rather, it was 'making an example' of a stone-cold murderer. 

Wow. Expert analysis right there. We're shocked that she wasn't Joe Biden's pick for SCOTUS. (And we're only half joking there.) 

Maybe Miss B is unfamiliar with the judicial system, but providing a deterring example to other would-be killers and thugs is sort of the point. As is the severity of the punishment, which doesn't even begin to match the severity of the crime. 

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She probably wanted to give Anthony a medal. 

Then again, given her own personal history, we're not too gobsmacked that Cardi B is more sympathetic to the criminal than to his victim. 

We're not sure which part of that post is the least surprising. 

She probably called her crimes 'reparations.'

In the interest of brevity, we're going to go with -- many, MANY things. 

The only justice that people like Cardi B believe in is two-tiered justice. 

LOL. 

We've seen clumps of moss growing on a tree that have more intelligence. 

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It's really not all that complicated. 

For normal people, anyway. 

Unfortunately, Anthony was not eligible for the justice he truly deserved because he was 17 years old when he murdered Metcalf. 

It might be time for the Supreme Court (on which Cardi B does not serve, but KBJ isn't much better) to revisit that precedent. 

Another form of justice would include no one on Earth having to watch Cardi B 'perform' ever again. 

The left, particularly the race hustlers on the left, has been extremely busy trying to turn Anthony into the REAL victim here.

We're not sure if Cardi B is doing her own hustle or is merely stupid enough to buy that narrative. 

We suppose we'll embrace the power of 'AND.'

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On second thought, maybe Cardi B isn't the font of legal knowledge and acumen that we thought she was. 

We prefer Schlichter's take on the verdict and Anthony's sentence much more. 

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