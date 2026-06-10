Noted Legal Scholar Cardi B Is BIG MAD That Murderer Karmelo Anthony Is Being 'Made an Example'



When it comes to legal expertise on X, we have no shortage of go-to accounts. There are Jonathan Turley of George Washington University, our Townhall colleague Colonel Kurt Schlichter, and even @BadLegalTakes, who specializes in pointing out how many social media accounts know nothing about the law. '

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If you're really brave, you can even turn to CNN's chief legal analyst ... but you should probably not join Jeff Toobin on any Zoom calls.

But for our money, there's no greater scholar of jurisprudence than the woman who is best known for the song WAP (which we will not spell out) and for flashing her private parts on stage: Cardi B.

Yesterday, it took a Texas jury about the time of a cup of coffee to find Karmelo Anthony guilty of brutally murdering high school student Austin Metcalf by stabbing him in the heart. It took even less time for the predictable response from black leftists -- namely, to screech, scream, and promise more violence.

Falling in line with the narrative, last night Cardi B took to X to announce that the verdict and Anthony's sentence of 35 years in prison (far more lenient than he deserved) was NOT justice. Rather, it was 'making an example' of a stone-cold murderer.

Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 10, 2026

Wow. Expert analysis right there. We're shocked that she wasn't Joe Biden's pick for SCOTUS. (And we're only half joking there.)

Maybe Miss B is unfamiliar with the judicial system, but providing a deterring example to other would-be killers and thugs is sort of the point. As is the severity of the punishment, which doesn't even begin to match the severity of the crime.

What is your desired outcome for Karmelo Anthony, @iamcardib? Seriously, say it with your full chest.



Is it 10 yrs? 3? Presumably, you think he's the victim and don't think he should have to do any time behind bars.



He STABBED and KILLED a high school boy. 35 yrs isn't enough. https://t.co/FfM5uElqpk — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 10, 2026

She probably wanted to give Anthony a medal.

Then again, given her own personal history, we're not too gobsmacked that Cardi B is more sympathetic to the criminal than to his victim.

This is the same person who drugged and robbed men back when she was a stripper. https://t.co/yU1FnNirIe — Jack (@jackunheard) June 10, 2026

We're not sure which part of that post is the least surprising.

Not shocking that the former stripper who openly admitted to drugging men to rob them is pro-crime. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2026

I’d say true injustice would be admitting to drugging and robbing men and never going to jail for it https://t.co/ARLiuDt4Ox pic.twitter.com/UBWkKmm2Ph — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) June 10, 2026

She probably called her crimes 'reparations.'

Wtf is wrong with you — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

In the interest of brevity, we're going to go with -- many, MANY things.

I know…



It’s like, “Damn, Black people cant stab any White people to death anymore and not go to prison just because they are Black.”



Devastating. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 10, 2026

The only justice that people like Cardi B believe in is two-tiered justice.

Hi Cardi, my sources tell me you failed your most recent IQ test.



Could you please give us a comment?



My story deadline is 12.35 minutes — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026

LOL.

We've seen clumps of moss growing on a tree that have more intelligence.

The example being “you go to prison for murder if you murder someone” https://t.co/rGv2eLTa0B — Moongazer (@joeybeastmarket) June 10, 2026

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It's really not all that complicated.

For normal people, anyway.

Correct. Justice would’ve been the death penalty. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 10, 2026

Unfortunately, Anthony was not eligible for the justice he truly deserved because he was 17 years old when he murdered Metcalf.

It might be time for the Supreme Court (on which Cardi B does not serve, but KBJ isn't much better) to revisit that precedent.

You're right, it's not justice. He should have gotten life without parole. He didn't make a youthful indiscretion. He intentionally stabbed someone in the heart and killed them and then admitted he had done it. You are a pathetic excuse for a human being. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 10, 2026

Another form of justice would include no one on Earth having to watch Cardi B 'perform' ever again.

Stabbing people is illegal. The penalty for a crime is imprisonment. How is that disgusting? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 10, 2026

When you care more about the race of the murderer than the actual life of the victim… you may be the systemic problem in society. https://t.co/xCe35EsDTm — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) June 10, 2026

The left, particularly the race hustlers on the left, has been extremely busy trying to turn Anthony into the REAL victim here.

We're not sure if Cardi B is doing her own hustle or is merely stupid enough to buy that narrative.

We suppose we'll embrace the power of 'AND.'

Counterpoint: It’s good to make an example out of dirtbags who murder people https://t.co/oNTgV6QrIt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 10, 2026

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On second thought, maybe Cardi B isn't the font of legal knowledge and acumen that we thought she was.

We prefer Schlichter's take on the verdict and Anthony's sentence much more.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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