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Twisted Misters: Los Angeles Chorus Has SOLVED Dems' Young Male Voter Problem With One Song

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Christian Palma


We're not sure if everyone has heard this, but the Democrat Party has a big problem with young male voters. Namely, the problem that young men increasingly want nothing to do with a party that has gone totally batpoop insane in defense of the LGBTQ2IA+ alphabet mob (not to mention many other cultural issues). 

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As difficult as it is to believe, nominating 'Coach' Tim Walz in the last presidential election did not solve this problem. Nor are many of the left's current stars, such as California's Gavin Newsom and his continued defense of men beating up on young women and invading their locker rooms, or James 'Six Genders' Talarico in Texas.

Hilariously, the Democrats' best effort to counter the truth about who and what their men really are resulted in the nomination of a guy in Maine who has a Nazi tattoo and pleasures himself in Porta-Potties -- when he is not sexting young women who aren't his wife, that is.

Yikes. Yeah, things are not going well with the left and men. 

But a recent video out of Los Angeles shows that the Dems may have finally found a way to reach out to and connect with young dudes. 

Without further ado, we present ... the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles: 

Uhhh, what? What in Dee Snyder's worst nightmare was THAT? 

Of course, singing quite possibly the cringiest version of Twisted Sister's 80s hit, We're Not Gonna Take It, sort of begs the question: 

On second thought, don't answer that question. 

We really don't want to know. 

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HEY! 

Didn't we just say that we don't want that question answered? 

They do. They really, really do. 

Somehow, we don't think that's the 'it' to which they were referring. But it would be a good idea. 

We're grateful for small blessings such as that one. 

But it harkens back to another song from another 'gay men's chorus.' One where they promised to come for the children. And wouldn't you know it? It turned out that many of them were doing just that. 

The Venn diagram of men who participate in choruses like these and men who groom and violate minors is nearly a perfect circle.

No, it does not. We'd almost prefer the boomer white people sitting in a circle, singing 1960s anthems from Joan Baez and Bob Dylan. 

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LOL. We think the most convincing part of the video, showing their iron resolve not to take it, was the spirit fingers. 

OOF! 

OK. Moving on...

HA! 

So much for that horrific marketing campaign

Did we mention above that the jokes write themselves? 

The pain is unbearable. 

Platner is a certifiable nightmare of a candidate. 

But if he's the only alternative on the left to the video we just watched, yeah, we kind of get it, too. 

We'd feel more sympathy toward them if most of them didn't keep voting for this kind of thing. 

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Nope. Sadly, we can't either.  

You all know the rules. As Libs of TikTok said, we saw it, so now you have to. 

But, as we go to cleanse our eyes with bleach and our ears with knitting needles, we think it's safe to say that the Democrats' problems with young men are going to continue for quite some time. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM LIBS OF TIKTOK LOS ANGELES LGBTQ+ JAMES TALARICO

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