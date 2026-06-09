Twisted Misters: Los Angeles Chorus Has SOLVED Dems' Young Male Voter Problem With One Song



We're not sure if everyone has heard this, but the Democrat Party has a big problem with young male voters. Namely, the problem that young men increasingly want nothing to do with a party that has gone totally batpoop insane in defense of the LGBTQ2IA+ alphabet mob (not to mention many other cultural issues).

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As difficult as it is to believe, nominating 'Coach' Tim Walz in the last presidential election did not solve this problem. Nor are many of the left's current stars, such as California's Gavin Newsom and his continued defense of men beating up on young women and invading their locker rooms, or James 'Six Genders' Talarico in Texas.

Hilariously, the Democrats' best effort to counter the truth about who and what their men really are resulted in the nomination of a guy in Maine who has a Nazi tattoo and pleasures himself in Porta-Potties -- when he is not sexting young women who aren't his wife, that is.

Yikes. Yeah, things are not going well with the left and men.

But a recent video out of Los Angeles shows that the Dems may have finally found a way to reach out to and connect with young dudes.

Without further ado, we present ... the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles:

Gay men’s chorus



I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/3i79r0zPUc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2026

Uhhh, what? What in Dee Snyder's worst nightmare was THAT?

Of course, singing quite possibly the cringiest version of Twisted Sister's 80s hit, We're Not Gonna Take It, sort of begs the question:

What are they not gonna take anymore? pic.twitter.com/BiMQounEol — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) June 9, 2026

On second thought, don't answer that question.

We really don't want to know.

Narrator: They were, in fact, going to take it. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 9, 2026

HEY!

Didn't we just say that we don't want that question answered?

The song selection. The jokes write themselves — Francis (@Ease_Private) June 9, 2026

They do. They really, really do.

Are they all actually pledging celibacy??? That's progress, I suppose. — Patrick (@patrick10801) June 9, 2026

Somehow, we don't think that's the 'it' to which they were referring. But it would be a good idea.

I am not sure this song works for them. 😆. Well at least they are not walking in a parade with kids around. — Freebird For Life (@rebelfreebird1) June 9, 2026

We're grateful for small blessings such as that one.

But it harkens back to another song from another 'gay men's chorus.' One where they promised to come for the children. And wouldn't you know it? It turned out that many of them were doing just that.

Careful with those guys.

Most of them seem to have a history of child abuse. pic.twitter.com/ILLaHwmQrc — Max Amalek (@AmalekMax) June 9, 2026

The Venn diagram of men who participate in choruses like these and men who groom and violate minors is nearly a perfect circle.

It doesn't get much more creepy. https://t.co/HC1yDZRqVq — 🇺🇸 Robert Spudis 🇺🇸 (@SpudisRobert) June 9, 2026

No, it does not. We'd almost prefer the boomer white people sitting in a circle, singing 1960s anthems from Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.

Hey y’all better be careful don’t y’all hear those big bad men telling us they aren’t gonna take it anymore! 😅😉 — USA (@bibi_27270) June 9, 2026

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LOL. We think the most convincing part of the video, showing their iron resolve not to take it, was the spirit fingers.

10 seconds of this and you will burn your pride flag. https://t.co/t6rPgrlK8b — PatsySmith (@TexasfernSmith) June 9, 2026

I think that was Glenn Greenwald in the black tank top 🤣 — captain bloodloss (@kmaru1701) June 9, 2026

OOF!

OK. Moving on...

HA!

So much for that horrific marketing campaign.

Did we mention above that the jokes write themselves?

Everyone is thinking the same thing... pic.twitter.com/p2QjzlAdHJ — TexasZachIsBack (@TexasZachIsBack) June 9, 2026

The pain is unbearable.

I just can’t figure out why Graham Platner is doing so well with liberal ladies of a certain age https://t.co/yvXcpL0mJF — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) June 9, 2026

Platner is a certifiable nightmare of a candidate.

But if he's the only alternative on the left to the video we just watched, yeah, we kind of get it, too.

It’s gotta suck being a woman trying to find a man to date in LA https://t.co/XDznK86FJ3 — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) June 9, 2026

We'd feel more sympathy toward them if most of them didn't keep voting for this kind of thing.

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Nope. Sadly, we can't either.

You all know the rules. As Libs of TikTok said, we saw it, so now you have to.

But, as we go to cleanse our eyes with bleach and our ears with knitting needles, we think it's safe to say that the Democrats' problems with young men are going to continue for quite some time.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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