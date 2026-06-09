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Color Us SHOCKED! Oh Wait, No. --> Another Secret Graham Platner Social Media Account Shows Up and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on June 09, 2026
X

You would think any modern-day candidate running for office in America would think to look through their various social media accounts BEFORE putting their hat in the ring because wowza, Graham Platner clearly did not think to do this.

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We've talked endlessly (sorry, but it is important) about his creeper Kik account and how he was a hot topic on a Facebook page for women checking to see if they were dating the same man (and in his case, they were), and what do you know?

There's ANOTHER account.

A Facebook account where he lied about his last name.

Now, why oh WHY would he do such a thing?

Post continues:

Can you explain this one, @grahamformaine?

We're thinking no, no, he cannot.

Who's the chick in the pic? It doesn't look like his wife's hair BUT then again, they've only been married for three years ... and are already in marriage counseling.

*cough cough*

We made a similar face.

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To this point, he has yet to verify the ages of the 'women' he was sexting with. Just sayin'.

We see what they did here.

Ain't THAT the truth?

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2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FACEBOOK FAKE NEWS GRAHAM PLATNER

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