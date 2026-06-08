HA! 'Pathological Liar' Graham Platner Lashes Out Whining About Defamation, TRIPS Over Damning Receipts

Graham Platner will have to excuse us if we don't believe anything he says.

Like, at all.

And please, defamatory? Did someone teach him that big word? Maybe one of the two Champagne Socialists who are trying to make him into some sort of blue-collar underdog hero for the poor and stupid.

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Oh, and the dig at Fox News? Is that a threat?

This is false and defamatory. I would have thought Fox News learned their lesson after paying Dominion $787.5 million. https://t.co/ZxnhyekTfv — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 7, 2026

DeFaMaToRy!

When do you plan on proving the women you sexted with were of age? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 7, 2026

She's right, you know. Ahem.

Prove that all your Kik sexting pals were over 18 and I’ll apologize. pic.twitter.com/MxeBmDcRR5 — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) June 7, 2026

You know, if we never see this guy's nipples ever again, it will be too soon.

Derp.

We'd say the guy should stick with oyster farming, but that's not exactly true either.

Kristen Cianci with all the receipts.

Platner’s campaign website was registered in 2023, while his oyster “business” was registered in 2024.@grahamformaine is a pathological liar, and here are the public records to prove it ⬇️ https://t.co/sOSY1w1wux pic.twitter.com/8UuVWf90du — Kristen Cianci (@kristencianci) June 7, 2026

Oof.

Turns out private school doesn't make people smarter, especially when they get kicked out.

You are already community noted with the details that say you’re lying now, kind of proving Steve’s point. Lol. Your only customer is your mom. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 8, 2026

You should sue him. I have just the lawyer for you. pic.twitter.com/bzKiO13xKf — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 8, 2026

HA.

One of your schoolmates at the high school you went to after you were expelled from Hotchkiss remembers you spitting at and throwing drinks on women. pic.twitter.com/9WhKwa9uJn — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) June 7, 2026

Gosh, that sounds a lot like the Nazi wannabe oyster farmer to us.

But hey, what do we know?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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