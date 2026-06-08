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HA! 'Pathological Liar' Graham Platner Lashes Out Whining About Defamation, TRIPS Over Damning Receipts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on June 08, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner will have to excuse us if we don't believe anything he says.

Like, at all.

And please, defamatory? Did someone teach him that big word? Maybe one of the two Champagne Socialists who are trying to make him into some sort of blue-collar underdog hero for the poor and stupid.

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Oh, and the dig at Fox News? Is that a threat?

DeFaMaToRy!

She's right, you know. Ahem.

You know, if we never see this guy's nipples ever again, it will be too soon.

Derp.

We'd say the guy should stick with oyster farming, but that's not exactly true either.

Kristen Cianci with all the receipts.

Oof.

Turns out private school doesn't make people smarter, especially when they get kicked out.

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HA.

Gosh, that sounds a lot like the Nazi wannabe oyster farmer to us.

But hey, what do we know?

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2026 ELECTIONS FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS SCOTT JENNINGS GRAHAM PLATNER

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