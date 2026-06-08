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DRAAAG HIM! Lara Logan ENDS Jake Tapper for Scolding Trump After Welker Interview and We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on June 08, 2026
Meme screenshot

Lara Logan eviscerated the legacy media for its relentless gaslighting on election integrity, blasting CNN’s Jake Tapper and NBC’s Kristen Welker for pretending there’s zero proof of irregularities despite mountains of it sitting in plain sight.

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But HERE, there's no evidence.

In a blistering post on X, the award-winning reporter laid the blame for America’s deep divisions squarely at the feet of dishonest journalists who attack the president rather than do the most basic reporting, accusing them of functioning as willing accomplices in a coordinated effort to suppress the truth.

Post continues:

Jake Tapper using this to attack the President is also so dishonest. A desperate effort to keep the lies going. We have to face reality in this country: these people are acting as co-conspirators for those who want to bury the truth - not expose it.

Bingo.

Americans aren't as dumb as the mainstream media need us to be. In their self-important little worlds, we should just listen to them and accept what they say without question because they are brave firefighters doing the HARD WORK of reporting on this villainous president.

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Yadda yadda yadda.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER KRISTEN WELKER MEDIA BIAS

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