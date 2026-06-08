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HIS Voters --> Nutball Mainer Says She's Ok With Graham Platner's Nazi Tat but Not Ok With THIS Tat (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on June 08, 2026
Twitchy

The Graham Platner campaign just gets stranger and more disturbing as we get closer go the Maine primary. For example, we know this user was joking (we hope) about what it would take for his supporters to stop supporting him ... 

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But sadly, it's not really a joke.

Check out one of his supporters when asked about his Nazi tattoo:

Does she not understand who the Nazis were? What they did? What they believed in?

Hint, GENOCIDE.

We can't tell if she's dumb or really crazy.

And speaking of crazy:

Oof.

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*cough cough*

Hey now, no need to be rude to boxes of rocks everywhere.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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