HIS Voters --> Nutball Mainer Says She's Ok With Graham Platner's Nazi Tat but Not Ok With THIS Tat (Vid)

The Graham Platner campaign just gets stranger and more disturbing as we get closer go the Maine primary. For example, we know this user was joking (we hope) about what it would take for his supporters to stop supporting him ...
At this point the only thing that could hurt Platner with progressives is if it came out that he has a Star of David tattoo— Maya Luna (NYC arc ✈️) (@envisionedluna) June 5, 2026
But sadly, it's not really a joke.
Check out one of his supporters when asked about his Nazi tattoo:
A Maine voter says Graham Platner’s mistakenly obtained tattoo is not a major issue for her. An Israeli flag tattoo, however, would be a deal-breaker, because she could not support a candidate that supports genocide. pic.twitter.com/QAuGYViL9k— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 8, 2026
Does she not understand who the Nazis were? What they did? What they believed in?
Hint, GENOCIDE.
Only one person at the Platner rally told me he was concerned about the allegations made in the NYTimes story. Most people said Platner has taken accountability for his past, PTSD, and that policy matters more.— Caroline McCaughey (@TheCarolineMc) June 8, 2026
We can't tell if she's dumb or really crazy.
And speaking of crazy:
Her take is 100% correct and well reasoned. https://t.co/WxboAr8iqo— Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 8, 2026
Oof.
The disassociation is complete, there’s no common ground to be found with them— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 8, 2026
June 8, 2026
Recommended
*cough cough*
There’s a reason Stephen King sets most of his creepy novels in Maine. The people of Maine are perfect character studies for him. Creepy Nazi supporters.— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 8, 2026
Just a shattered mind. Absolute NPC.— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 8, 2026
June 8, 2026
Hey now, no need to be rude to boxes of rocks everywhere.
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