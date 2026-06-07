POPCORN! DataRepublican Says 'Hello' to Mr. Hunter Biden and His Newfound Popularity on X and HERE WE GO

As Twitchy readers know, Hunter Biden has made his debut on X and has been working really hard to find a way to pretend he's just like everyone else on X. Except, of course, he's pushing the 'I'm so humble now' rhetoric, pushing his addict babble as a means to connect.

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Unfortunately, for him, not everyone is buying into what he's selling.

Especially not DataRepublican who said, 'HELLO'.

Note: You NEVER want her to say hello to you. Trust us.

Hello Mr. Hunter Biden,



You're getting six-digit likes on every post lately. I don't have any hope to ratio you or whatever through traditional "Hello" means.



But for those uninitiated, those who are captivated by your fake-humble persona obviously PR-engineered to capture… pic.twitter.com/LuNlzoRjdh — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2026

Post continues:

... unsuspecting disaffected Republicans: You are not some humility, witty guy turning over a new leaf. You are the ultimate proof of nepotism, everything that the so-called "Epstein Class" is supposed to represent. Let me explain - off the top of my head. You were a board member of USGLC. U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The most powerful NGO that nobody's ever heard of. Last year, I documented in several threads, how Liz Schrayer, USGLC lead, took credit for ramming through a 90 billion dollar bill for Ukraine in 2024, even as @mattvanswol demonstrated that Western North Carolina got zero help in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene because FEMA threw up their hands and said they ran out of funds. USGLC, arguably, is the most powerful NGO that nobody has ever heard of. It includes a bunch of corporations, a bunch of nonprofit leads, and ... for some magical reason, I documented, extensively, linked, that Liz Schrayer started pursuing you in 2012. During the Obama years, when you were Biden's son. Are you a former Secretary of State? No. Are you a CEO of a Fortune 500 company? No. That puts you below the average USGLC board member, by a good tier. So what DID get you on USGLC? The only reason: that you were the son of a sitting Vice President known for corruption, and you yourself were known for corruption. You are not "folksy." You are the worst of the worst of the elite. Most of the elite, at least, get their credentials through Georgetown/George Washington/Harvard Kennedy. You got yours purely on nepotism. Any photographs you have of yourself at motels is proof that you are so incompetent that you waste all your money, not that you come from humble beginnings. Because others like @MarcoPolo501c3 have thoroughly documented that you benefited a great deal from your nepotism. You even tried to bait those in with saying you prefer to keep immigration "legal" - but we all know the trap that keeps illegal immgrants here: outlaw deportations, and make every immigrant case "asylum", and magically, everyone who might've been here illegally a few years ago is legal. You may get 175K likes on your semi-subverting, PR-designed photographs. But those of us who know, know you're fake.

Just like that, Hunter's attempt at being a folksy nice guy is TORCHED.

Not that many of us fell for it, but still... It's good for him to know the Right isn't about to be his friend after everything he's done not only to this country, but to the people around him. Gosh golly gee, we tend to hold a grudge.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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