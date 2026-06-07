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Dana Loesch TRIGGERS Candace Owens By Pointing Out One Simple but VERY TRUE Fact About Her and Erika Kirk

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on June 07, 2026
Sarah D.

Oh, look. Candace Owens is posting unhinged, insane, jealous crap about Erika Kirk on X.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

This broad needs an intervention ... at least some therapy.

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We've seen some jealous women in our time, but man, Owens takes the cake. 

Isn't she married? Time to move on, Candy.

In the meantime, Dana Loesch was more than happy to chime in:

This is true. What else would Owens be ranting about other than Israel and the evil JEWS if she didn't have Erika Kirk to obsess over because Charlie chose her? What, Russia? Without Kirk to target with crazy conspiracy theories, she'd have to start proving some of the other crazy crap she's said and we all know how that works out for her.

It doesn't.

Clearly what Loesch said hit a little too close to home:

Aww, someone is defensive.

Well, that, Russia, and THE JOOOOOOZ.

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Owens' fans want a soap opera, so she gives them one. It doesn't mean any of it is true.

They'd definitely be a lot happier, at least according to THEMSELVES.

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Worst. Take. EVER --> Sure, Graham Platner Assaulted That Conservative Woman BUUUT ...

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