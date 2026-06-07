Dana Loesch TRIGGERS Candace Owens By Pointing Out One Simple but VERY TRUE Fact About Her and Erika Kirk

Oh, look. Candace Owens is posting unhinged, insane, jealous crap about Erika Kirk on X.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

This broad needs an intervention ... at least some therapy.

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Turning Point chops, screws and premieres Charlie-GPT.

Erika gets heckled and called a supporter of pedophiles.



Yeah, it’s time for me to get back on air. Monday can’t come fast enough! https://t.co/EXMK2Aob3I — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 6, 2026

We've seen some jealous women in our time, but man, Owens takes the cake.

Isn't she married? Time to move on, Candy.

In the meantime, Dana Loesch was more than happy to chime in:

You’d be nothing without her. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 6, 2026

This is true. What else would Owens be ranting about other than Israel and the evil JEWS if she didn't have Erika Kirk to obsess over because Charlie chose her? What, Russia? Without Kirk to target with crazy conspiracy theories, she'd have to start proving some of the other crazy crap she's said and we all know how that works out for her.

It doesn't.

Clearly what Loesch said hit a little too close to home:

I would be nothing without… Erika Kirk? LOL



Sick burn, Dana. Very convincing. https://t.co/grRy4CH3au — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 7, 2026

Aww, someone is defensive.

She’s making her whole career off her now. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) June 7, 2026

Well, that, Russia, and THE JOOOOOOZ.

Correct, she’s going to come back from simping for a country that hates individual liberty (but has shopping carts and architecture 🥴) to talk NONSTOP about Erika. — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) June 7, 2026

What Dana means to say is Candace discovered that outrage pays better than commentary. So she traded politics for drama and built an entire season of content around Charlie and Erika Kirk.



If she hadn’t spent the last year turning the Kirks into the main characters of her show,… — Savvi_M (@Savvi_251) June 7, 2026

Owens' fans want a soap opera, so she gives them one. It doesn't mean any of it is true.

She's still an absolute nothing. She, Tucker, and the others on the woke right should all move to Moscow where they are truly happy. — Leo Nayfeld (@LeoNayfeld) June 6, 2026

They'd definitely be a lot happier, at least according to THEMSELVES.

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