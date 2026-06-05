Worst. Take. EVER --> Sure, Graham Platner Assaulted That Conservative Woman BUUUT ...

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Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on June 05, 2026
Artist Angie

A self-described 'reliable' election news account is catching heat after it tried to brush off disturbing allegations against Graham Platner. 

And deservedly so.

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When The New York Times dropped their latest story about Graham Platner in which ex-girlfriends came forward to share their horrific stories about being in a relationship with Platner nobody was at all surprised. But one ex-girlfriend (who happens to be a conservative) detailed a pattern where Platner allegedly grabbed her shoulders, twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom, and held the door shut from the outside so she couldn’t leave — telling her to stay put until she calmed down.

Read that again.

You guys think they'd have posted this if Platner was a Republican and his ex sharing this story was a Democrat?

Oh, that's it. He only 'subdued' her and locked her in a room because she needed to calm down.

C'mon, it was just a little bit of domestic violence.

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Yikes.

It's wild watching the Left circle the wagons around a bigoted, sexist, Nazi ... and by wild we mean sadly too predictable.

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CRIME LAWSUIT LINDSEY GRAHAM GRAHAM PLATNER

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