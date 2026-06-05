Worst. Take. EVER --> Sure, Graham Platner Assaulted That Conservative Woman BUUUT ...

A self-described 'reliable' election news account is catching heat after it tried to brush off disturbing allegations against Graham Platner.

And deservedly so.

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When The New York Times dropped their latest story about Graham Platner in which ex-girlfriends came forward to share their horrific stories about being in a relationship with Platner nobody was at all surprised. But one ex-girlfriend (who happens to be a conservative) detailed a pattern where Platner allegedly grabbed her shoulders, twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom, and held the door shut from the outside so she couldn’t leave — telling her to stay put until she calmed down.

Read that again.

You guys think they'd have posted this if Platner was a Republican and his ex sharing this story was a Democrat?

The apparent “assault” is that during what sounds like a heated argument, Platner subdued her and put her in a room, telling her to calm down. That seems to be the extent of any alleged assault. https://t.co/yBQ63d5ghU — The Election Center (@ElectionCenter_) June 4, 2026

Oh, that's it. He only 'subdued' her and locked her in a room because she needed to calm down.

C'mon, it was just a little bit of domestic violence.

You don’t even realize you’re using classic domestic abuser minimization coded language here. It’s incredible.



In fact, you might as well be reading out of a woman beater textbook. If one existed. pic.twitter.com/Z89SERmgmT — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 5, 2026

Do you hear yourself? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 5, 2026

Yikes.

It’s people like you that ensure that battered women stay in battering relationships. — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 5, 2026

It's wild watching the Left circle the wagons around a bigoted, sexist, Nazi ... and by wild we mean sadly too predictable.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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