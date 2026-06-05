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Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 05, 2026
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The only thing more predictable than watching a bunch of smug lefties vilify a survivor who happens to be a conservative, exposing Graham Platner for being an abusive douchebag, is how quickly they'd protect the survivor if she were a leftist and Platner was a Republican.

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We don't expect much from Krystal Ball, but even so, this is just gross.

Especially given her history of backing numerous uncorroborated accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.

You'd think she'd check her timeline before posting something so stupid.

Just sayin'.

Yup. That her.

All the seats, in fact.

That's putting it nicely.

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Yup, she's calling her a liar because she's a conservative.

And Ball isn't the only one.

Eh.

Even if she does, we have lots of screenshots.

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Gawd, that's terrifying. No, thank you.

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CONSERVATISM FAKE NEWS THE NEW YORK TIMES JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH GRAHAM PLATNER

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