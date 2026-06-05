Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts

The only thing more predictable than watching a bunch of smug lefties vilify a survivor who happens to be a conservative, exposing Graham Platner for being an abusive douchebag, is how quickly they'd protect the survivor if she were a leftist and Platner was a Republican.

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We don't expect much from Krystal Ball, but even so, this is just gross.

Especially given her history of backing numerous uncorroborated accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.

NYT published uncorroborated accusations against @grahamformaine of “unsettling” and “toxic” behavior that came from a Heritage staffer who previously worked for a conservative org that backs Collins. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 4, 2026

You'd think she'd check her timeline before posting something so stupid.

Just sayin'.

Yup. That her.

Man. Search your feed for Kavanaugh, and you really need to take a seat. pic.twitter.com/Fj14OK2bYs — Pam D (@soirchick) June 4, 2026

All the seats, in fact.

This is repulsive. This is disgraceful. This is a person whose soul is so captured by partisan politics that she will sacrifice women on that alter to protect an abusive man who happens to have a D next to his name. https://t.co/Tn7jpCp3Tn — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 4, 2026

That's putting it nicely.

So... Are you calling her a liar because she is conservative? That seems to be what you're doing. https://t.co/FpeHnwKoVv — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 4, 2026

Yup, she's calling her a liar because she's a conservative.

And Ball isn't the only one.

Pathetic. Smh. Are you going to delete all of your commentary about Justice Brett Kavanaugh? If not, https://t.co/fkWpW64iFQ — Nikki M. Johnson, MD (@notaproviderMD) June 5, 2026

Eh.

Even if she does, we have lots of screenshots.

You people are so fake it's almost unbelievable but not quite. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 4, 2026

Of course you would choose the Nazi over victims 🤣 — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) June 4, 2026

Oh look, a shill for Christine Blasey Ford has something to say about "uncorroborated accusations". — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) June 5, 2026

Let me get this straight…



You’re not saying he’s being falsely accused.



You’re just taking issue with the victims politics and how she earns a living. — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) June 4, 2026

Wait. Am I not supposed to believe women? — Socratic Method Man (@Elder_Haman) June 4, 2026

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How would you like to be locked up in a room with him? — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) June 5, 2026

Gawd, that's terrifying. No, thank you.

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