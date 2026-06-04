Do NOT Forget This. EVER: Seb Gorka Comes Out Swinging at the Woke Right and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Maybe it's just us, but uniting with the Left based on how much the Right hates Israels does not seem like a very positive way to grow a movement. The Woke Right is just a hate-filled movement that seems bent on destroying America because they hate Israel.

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You'd think someone like Megyn Kelly would know that forming alliances based on hate gets people nowhere.

She's been covering this chaos for years ...

"The line between LEFT and RIGHT is merging, there's something rising out of the MIDDLE of that"



MEGYN KELLY loves Ana Kasparian and says there can be common ground between "the leftists who are not trying to cut off the body parts of our children and people on the right who are… pic.twitter.com/DSzJ8k973T — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) June 2, 2026

Post continues:

... willing not to make 'you must fight with me to stop it'" a condition for unity.

What?

Seb Gorka has had enough:

The Truth about @megynkelly and @ShawnRyan762.



They want to “unite” with those who hate America and call MAGA fascists.



Do not forget this.



Ever. https://t.co/P9aNX4ZTY8 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 3, 2026

We don't plan on forgetting any of this.

Ever.

Even when they figure out they're on the wrong side of history.

And speaking of being on the wrong side of history, enter Ana Kasparian defending Kelly and Tucker Carlson.

Wait, what?

You want to declare Tucker Carlson as a domestic terrorist because his commentary and interviews hurt your feelings.



That’s what authoritarians and fascists do. https://t.co/XWvvEEROOm — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) June 3, 2026

The irony of the authoritarian fascists calling anyone else an authoritarian fascist.

You silly woman. I said nothing of the sort.



I said nether he nor Fuentes are Conservatives.



And they are risible America-haters.



Much like you. https://t.co/fyoZDQAVCR — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 3, 2026

Much like you.

And boom.

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