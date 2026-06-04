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Do NOT Forget This. EVER: Seb Gorka Comes Out Swinging at the Woke Right and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on June 04, 2026
Sarah D.

Maybe it's just us, but uniting with the Left based on how much the Right hates Israels does not seem like a very positive way to grow a movement. The Woke Right is just a hate-filled movement that seems bent on destroying America because they hate Israel.

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You'd think someone like Megyn Kelly would know that forming alliances based on hate gets people nowhere.

She's been covering this chaos for years ... 

Post continues:

... willing not to make 'you must fight with me to stop it'" a condition for unity.

What?

Seb Gorka has had enough:

We don't plan on forgetting any of this.

Ever.

Even when they figure out they're on the wrong side of history.

And speaking of being on the wrong side of history, enter Ana Kasparian defending Kelly and Tucker Carlson.

Wait, what?

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justmindy
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The irony of the authoritarian fascists calling anyone else an authoritarian fascist.

Much like you.

And boom.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MEGYN KELLY REPUBLICAN PARTY

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Bernie’s Panic Mode: Evades Platner Scandal Follow-Ups While Rumors of Even Darker Revelations Swirl justmindy
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