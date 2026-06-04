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Glenn Beck Calls BS on Candace Owens' Vacay, Zeroes In on Dugin's Propaganda Trap to Fracture the Right

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

While everyone has been talking about Candace Owens' Russia vacation, Glenn Beck has seen through it and zeroed in on what's really happening here ...

And it's honestly pretty unnerving.

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... us all.

Before you say, "but he sounds really conservative and Christian," do you know what he actually believes?

Dugin preaches that Russia is the "Katechon," the biblical restraining force holding back the Antichrist (the West) until its allotted time. He also believes that Russia and the Islamist world will team up to defeat the Antichrist West.

Good luck selling that in America. Unless you first convince some trusted mouthpieces to lay the groundwork.

So target them first. Have them divide the American Right until they don't know who to trust. Target the real wounds that they carry and slip in the poison. Tell them that they have to choose between their faith and their country. Tell them the answer to every single problem is to blame your own nation, distrust your own people, call them an enemy, and admire a strong man.

Then Russia can step in and be that strong man. And the notion that the West, including America, is the enemy now seems logical.

Propagandists like Dugin want us divided and at each other's throats. They want us to feel like we have to pick sides. We don't. That's why I won't attack the podcasters who have either been fooled by or bought into this narrative. That only furthers the operation.

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The entire 'we should be besties with Russia because Israel is evil' movement is just bad news.

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CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN

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