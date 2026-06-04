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Did NOT Have Dana Bash SLAMMING Dems for Supporting Graham Platner on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on June 04, 2026
Meme

In a rare moment of candor, CNN's Dana Bash is calling out what many have long suspected: Democrats are increasingly willing to overlook personal scandals if it means holding or flipping power in Washington.

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Heck, we saw this firsthand in Virginia when Democrats elected Jay Jones even after he was caught texting openly about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his kids to die.

And they elected him as the 'top cop' of the state.

Yeah.

Graham Platner has been engulfed in controversy after reports revealed he sent sexually explicit text messages to multiple women who were not his wife—messages his own wife flagged to campaign staff shortly after he launched his bid. The revelations have complicated Democrats’ already narrow path to regaining control of the Senate in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive races of the cycle.

Not to mention his Nazi tattoo and ugly, sexist, bigoted comments on Reddit.

If CNN is calling them out? Hrm.

Watch:

Did not have this on our Bingo card today but ... yeah. This is actually pretty cool.

Just a few years ago, the network noted, Democrats would have engaged in public hand-wringing, openly questioning whether the candidate truly represented party values. Now, the focus is laser-sharp on electoral math. The piece compared the approach to the one Donald Trump has used for years—standing by flawed candidates because winning matters more than purity tests.

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Rumor has it that even more damaging oppo is due out any day now... we shall see.

Sadly, he's probably right.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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