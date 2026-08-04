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Welcome to the Party, Pal: Mark Halperin Suddenly Notices a TEENY Bit of Bias on the Sunday Shows

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on August 04, 2026
Meme


If anyone still had any lingering doubt that the leftist legacy media was not in the news business anymore, but the propaganda business, the recent release of the Fauci diary by Sen. Rand Paul should eliminate that doubt forever. 

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Anthony Fauci didn't just indict himself in those digital pages as a lying, self-obsessed criminal; he also unmasked the media (no pun intended) for the cozy self-serving relationship they all had with each other while the reporters were supposed to be questioning authority and reporting the truth to the American people. CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash were probably exposed the most, which explains why Tapper is doing everything he can to pretend that the diary does not exist.

As for Bash, she hilariously still thinks anyone takes her seriously as a 'journalist,' which made Robert F. Kennedy Jr's evisceration of her this past Sunday all the more satisfying.  

One person who probably noticed that interview is former legacy media reporter Mark Halperin. That afternoon, Halperin posted that the Sunday talk shows might just have a tiny little bias problem

We hate to call Halperin 'Captain Obvious,' but we're glad he finally seems to have noticed the problem that every conservative has been shouting about for years, if not decades at this point. 

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If anyone should know the depth and scope of that corruption— and known it long before 2026—it is Halperin. Remember that he was once a star at ABC News and MSNBC before he made the fatal mistake of criticizing Barack Obama in 2011. The morning after an Obama press conference, Halperin accurately stated, 'I thought he was kind of a d**k.'

While he hung around for a few years after that, Halperin has basically been persona non grata in legacy media circles ever since then. 

But hey. Better late than never when it comes to the scales falling from someone's eyes.

He's finally realized he's never getting back into that club. Honesty is usually something that accompanies that realization.

LOL. We lost count of the number of people who replied to Halperin's post with that particular Bruce Willis meme. 

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But it fits. 

Setting aside the figurative coma Halperin seems to have been in since the turn of the century (at least), many people provided Halperin with an explanation of why these shows are so ridiculously biased and more left-leaning than every turn in a NASCAR race.

That is terrifyingly accurate. 

We're pretty sure Halperin was specifically talking about ABC and George Stephanopoulos with his post, particularly the two favorite 'Republican' guests on his show—Liz Cheney and Chris Christie—but it could easily be applied to CNN or most other networks. 

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No one ever really questioned that Russert got his start in Democrat politics. But he was respected because he asked tough questions of anyone who appeared on Meet the Press during his tenure. 

Try saying the same about Bash, Tapper, or Stephanopoulos without bursting out laughing. 

HA! 

It's funny because it's true. 

It is the nature of bubbles that the people who exist in them have a difficult time seeing outside of them—at least not without an extremely distorted lens. 

One example of this is leftist Huffington Post 'reporter' SV Date, who tried to clap back at Halperin with sarcasm. 

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Uhh ... who wants to tell him? 

This is exactly what legacy media does, except these days, they'll only write from the perspective that criminals are good people. Often, they won't even bother with the law and order perspective.

Nice own goal there, Mr. Date. 

Wait ... doesn't the NYT already have David French? 

We don't believe Halperin or any journalist is truly unbiased, but he is reasonable and fair-minded most of the time. 

Of course, even with Halperin's belated discovery of extreme bias in the legacy media, he has another huge problem that he's eventually going to have to address. 

OOF!

We hope it doesn't take Halperin another 15-20 years to notice the inherent problems and biases with the people to whom he has currently hitched his wagon. 

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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