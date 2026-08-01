RATIO ALERT: John Thune Gets WALLOPED on X for Posting About Anything but the SAVE America Act



As we have written recently, leftists will screech and howl at anyone over anything, including fellow far-leftie and Jeopardy host Ken Jennings for the unforgivable sin of ... playing New York Times word games.

Advertisement

On the conservative side of the aisle, we know how to bully people too. It's just that we tend to do that to more important people, like the Senate Majority Leader, and about more important issues, like critical election integrity legislation that 80 percent of American citizens—even registered Democrats—support.

We're sympathetic to the fact that John Thune does not have a 60-vote majority to pass the SAVE America Act. But in the modern political climate, wishing for a majority that large in the Senate is like wishing for monkeys to fly out of Mitch McConnell's butt.

It's not going to happen.

Conservatives want Thune to do something, to use any of the other tools at his disposal, like reconciliation, a talking filibuster, or even nuking the filibuster, which is a drastic step, but one that Democrats will inevitably take anyway if they ever get control of the Senate.

What NOBODY wants Thune to do is ... absolutely nothing while he ponders calling a 37-day recess and visits county fairs in South Dakota.

Great to catch up with folks at the Butte/Lawrence County Fair. pic.twitter.com/5sXIlWZrTh — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 31, 2026

Oh, boy. This was NOT going to go the way he wanted it to.

We're not saying that Thune's social media team is as cringeworthy as Governor Gavin Newsom, but if they didn't realize that this post was going to result in an EPIC beatdown and ratio, they might be just as dumb as Team Newsom.

I don’t know who is doing your social media, but people seem to be perturbed that you haven’t passed the SAVE America Act. https://t.co/U4JKH6Gw3Y pic.twitter.com/TerhSzMogL — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 1, 2026

'Perturbed.' That's one way of saying it.

Scott Presler is always so polite.

Not everyone else is, though. It got very ugly very quickly.

Saying this traitorous hack is out of touch would be the understatement of the century.



We’re one stolen election away from becoming Spain and @LeaderJohnThune’s picnicking in South Dakota.



No matter your level of disdain for Thune, it’s not nearly enough. He is the worst,… https://t.co/9Lpb6t8kZ2 — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) August 1, 2026

Here’s what the future holds for you Johnny pic.twitter.com/vwmIBKK6SK — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) August 1, 2026

Make public humiliation of weak politicians great again.

Get the f*** back to Washington and do what we pay you for Boy!!! pic.twitter.com/FQrxpdt8wV — Bones1776 (@HDBONES103) August 1, 2026

Look at what Dear @LeaderJohnThune is doing instead of fulfilling the constitutional, legal & common sense wishes of Americans. After the BBB passed, Thune should have put the Senate on the SA Act. Instead, he went to work on Leftist priorities, to run out the clock on the USA. https://t.co/OzxAg32d41 — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) August 1, 2026

Whew. Tough crowd.

Advertisement

But what made the post even more embarrassing for Thune was not simply that people on X are mad at him. It was also that everyone at the county fair looked pissed off that Thune was there with them.

As they should be.

Look at their faces. I don’t think they are buying his bulls*** either. https://t.co/AtSkfYcWqu — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) August 1, 2026

Some closeups seem to confirm this hypothesis.

Those South Dakota men are looking at Thune like he's wearing a White Dudes for Harris t-shirt and eating vegan barbecue.

EXACTLY what we're ALL FEELING towards you right now, Senator Thune. pic.twitter.com/AhqNRxpgkX — MƈLιႦҽɾTҽα (@McLiberTea) August 1, 2026

Yep, the ladies look pretty unimpressed, too.

LOL! They look disgusted by him.



America is done with @LeaderJohnThune https://t.co/PGNTWm33VJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 1, 2026

One creative person used AI to show just how disgusted they were with him:

LOL.

We appreciate that this AI-generated video was PG-13 enough to include in a Twitchy article.

And nary an undisgusted look by any of those very, very few there. And with you, standing over two of them like you're looking down on the unwashed. Stop playing the role of ghoul and SECURE OUR ELECTIONS. pic.twitter.com/5lNEss99RM — ♞ Steven Douglas 🇺🇸 (@StevieDougie) August 1, 2026

Advertisement

In some ways, he's even worse than Democrats.

We KNOW that the Left hates America and wants to undermine our elections. But Thune refusing to listen to the overwhelming voices of most Americans is why so many people hate the government.

I hope they told you to Pass the Save America Act! https://t.co/QDJdAqPxUe — 1776 Patriot (@marcir4) July 31, 2026

We guarantee they did.

But Thune won't listen to them either.

Tell me you’re ignoring the American people without telling me. https://t.co/22kAPkfZzr — Mike S 🇺🇸 (@mkejunk) July 31, 2026

Oh, he's telling us, alright.

Sure would be amazing to see you posting pictures of yourself passing the Save America Act🇺🇸, instead of the ones showing you avoiding doing the job you were elected to do, BE a leader, NOT a coward @johnthune https://t.co/hcTMmTooJ1 — Ken Shafer (@KenShafer) August 1, 2026

Get the SAVE Act passed. Don’t go on August recess vacation. Do your job! — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) August 1, 2026

How can you pass the SAVE ACT at a county fair? pic.twitter.com/tvtYO6gAGm — TXAggie93 (@TXAggie93) July 31, 2026

He can't. But he can try to fundraise for himself at one.

Priorities, you know.

27% approval rating among South Dakota residents



TWENTY SEVEN PERCENT https://t.co/g6xDHOxL7C — Sowellstradamus (@sowellstradamus) August 1, 2026

If Thune keeps this up and refuses to move the SAVE Act forward, he might sink as low as national Democrats in his approval rating—but in his HOME STATE.

Advertisement

Two other things also will happen:

Democrats will continue to cheat in our elections, and John Thune will lose his job in 2028.

We hope everyone at the county fair reminded him about that second thing.





============================================

Related:

WEAK: In Response to Sophie Cunningham's Common Sense, Her Coach Mimics Ketanji Brown Jackson

PLEASE Put Out the Fire! Drunk Republican Revisits Billy Joel to Laugh at the Signs of Our Times

Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes Write Themselves

'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet

Equine Embarrassment: Tim Walz Trots Out 'Horse Dewormer' Lie to Stick Up for His Buddy Tony Fauci

Editor’s Note: Republicans, except for some in the Senate, are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.