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RATIO ALERT: John Thune Gets WALLOPED on X for Posting About Anything but the SAVE America Act

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:10 AM on August 01, 2026
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As we have written recently, leftists will screech and howl at anyone over anything, including fellow far-leftie and Jeopardy host Ken Jennings for the unforgivable sin of ... playing New York Times word games

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On the conservative side of the aisle, we know how to bully people too. It's just that we tend to do that to more important people, like the Senate Majority Leader, and about more important issues, like critical election integrity legislation that 80 percent of American citizens—even registered Democrats—support. 

We're sympathetic to the fact that John Thune does not have a 60-vote majority to pass the SAVE America Act. But in the modern political climate, wishing for a majority that large in the Senate is like wishing for monkeys to fly out of Mitch McConnell's butt. 

It's not going to happen. 

Conservatives want Thune to do something, to use any of the other tools at his disposal, like reconciliation, a talking filibuster, or even nuking the filibuster, which is a drastic step, but one that Democrats will inevitably take anyway if they ever get control of the Senate. 

What NOBODY wants Thune to do is ... absolutely nothing while he ponders calling a 37-day recess and visits county fairs in South Dakota.

Oh, boy. This was NOT going to go the way he wanted it to. 

We're not saying that Thune's social media team is as cringeworthy as Governor Gavin Newsom, but if they didn't realize that this post was going to result in an EPIC beatdown and ratio, they might be just as dumb as Team Newsom. 

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'Perturbed.' That's one way of saying it. 

Scott Presler is always so polite. 

Not everyone else is, though. It got very ugly very quickly. 

Make public humiliation of weak politicians great again. 

Whew. Tough crowd. 

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But what made the post even more embarrassing for Thune was not simply that people on X are mad at him. It was also that everyone at the county fair looked pissed off that Thune was there with them. 

As they should be. 

Some closeups seem to confirm this hypothesis. 

Those South Dakota men are looking at Thune like he's wearing a White Dudes for Harris t-shirt and eating vegan barbecue.

Yep, the ladies look pretty unimpressed, too. 

One creative person used AI to show just how disgusted they were with him: 

LOL. 

We appreciate that this AI-generated video was PG-13 enough to include in a Twitchy article. 

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In some ways, he's even worse than Democrats. 

We KNOW that the Left hates America and wants to undermine our elections. But Thune refusing to listen to the overwhelming voices of most Americans is why so many people hate the government. 

We guarantee they did. 

But Thune won't listen to them either. 

Oh, he's telling us, alright. 

He can't. But he can try to fundraise for himself at one. 

Priorities, you know. 

If Thune keeps this up and refuses to move the SAVE Act forward, he might sink as low as national Democrats in his approval rating—but in his HOME STATE. 

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Two other things also will happen: 

Democrats will continue to cheat in our elections, and John Thune will lose his job in 2028. 

We hope everyone at the county fair reminded him about that second thing. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Republicans, except for some in the Senate, are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS FILIBUSTER JOHN THUNE RECONCILIATION SENATE SOUTH DAKOTA

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