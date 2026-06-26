John Thune Comms Guy SMUGLY Claims Thune Did NOT Keep Scott Presler OUT of Event (Trips Over VIDEO Proof)

As Twitchy readers know, Scott Presler received a less-than-warm welcome when he showed up for a GOP event in South Dakota. Beyond being told to 'get the Hell out' by the now FORMER Sergeant at Arms, Matt Bruner, he was also informed that Senate Majority Leader Thune's people didn't want him there.

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Oh, they're busy claiming otherwise (it was a PRESS THING), but unfortunately for Thune's team, this video has gone VIRAL:

Chairman Jim Eschenbaum confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Thune asked me not to attend this event.



Thank you for recording everything, James Bialota. pic.twitter.com/7hlx46v2Mn — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

What do you know?

It was Senate Majority Leader Thune’s staff that would not let me into the dinner.



Thought I looked mildly handsome.



Pass the SAVE America Act! pic.twitter.com/bkFerxx8oD — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

What's so hard about passing the damn thing? Oh, you don't have the votes? GET THEM. That's your job.

And speaking of doing their job, Comms guy Ryan Wrasse was front and center, claiming that Thune had nothing to do with Presler getting blocked from the event. Look how smug he is here ... sounds a lot like Thune, eh?

Ok, I’ve seen enough. This is a categorical lie to make an embarrassing situation seem better by blaming people who had absolutely nothing to do with this. John Thune’s staff doesn’t run ticketing checks at the South Dakota GOP dinner doors. Give me a break. https://t.co/cWQ7llNNsd — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) June 26, 2026

Give him a break.

K.

Bro, we've all seen the video.

When yall get wiped out in the mid terms know it’s because of Thune. He is a disaster — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) June 26, 2026

Sadly ...

John Thune’s team has worked harder to argue that they weren’t responsible for @ScottPresler being kicked out of the SD GOP event than they have to pass the SAVE America Act. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) June 26, 2026

On that note, Wrasse is still trying to pretend it was a press thing that actually kept Presler out.

The event was closed to the press and advertised as such. No press were allowed in, whether they had a dinner ticket or not. He literally posted a photo of himself with a *press badge* just before he made these false claims about a state party event (not Thune’s). It’s nonsense. https://t.co/2X4QDhMS2E pic.twitter.com/NWiOktz5Ac — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) June 26, 2026

Sure.

Again, we've seen the video, Sport.

Maybe he should watch it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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