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John Thune Comms Guy SMUGLY Claims Thune Did NOT Keep Scott Presler OUT of Event (Trips Over VIDEO Proof)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on June 26, 2026
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As Twitchy readers know, Scott Presler received a less-than-warm welcome when he showed up for a GOP event in South Dakota. Beyond being told to 'get the Hell out' by the now FORMER Sergeant at Arms, Matt Bruner, he was also informed that Senate Majority Leader Thune's people didn't want him there.

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Oh, they're busy claiming otherwise (it was a PRESS THING), but unfortunately for Thune's team, this video has gone VIRAL:

What do you know?

What's so hard about passing the damn thing? Oh, you don't have the votes? GET THEM. That's your job.

And speaking of doing their job, Comms guy Ryan Wrasse was front and center, claiming that Thune had nothing to do with Presler getting blocked from the event. Look how smug he is here ... sounds a lot like Thune, eh?

Give him a break.

K.

Bro, we've all seen the video.

Sadly ... 

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On that note, Wrasse is still trying to pretend it was a press thing that actually kept Presler out.

Sure.

Again, we've seen the video, Sport.

Maybe he should watch it.

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2026 ELECTIONS GOP JOHN THUNE SENATE SOUTH DAKOTA

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