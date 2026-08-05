OUCH! Zohran Mamdani's Anti-Police Rhetoric Came Back to Bite Him at an NYPD Event

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has claimed in the past the New York City Police Department racist, wicked and corrupt.

Mamdani has also called to "defund the police." This post is still up on his personal feed.

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No, we want to defund the police. https://t.co/XJgIKNWnFy — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 8, 2020

Lately though, Mamdani's been going through the motions in attempts to pretend he appreciates the police, possibly because he might need them soon to keep his city-run stores from being robbed blind if that idea ever gets off the ground.

The fired-up mayor — who once called the NYPD “racist,” in another stark difference with the cop-boosting Tisch — heaped praise on the city’s police force for helping deliver “public safety at record levels. “I want to say thank you to every man and woman who is serving the NYPD, both in this neighborhood and precinct, and across the five boroughs,” he said.

Sorry, Zohran, but nobody's buying that, most of all cops.

One of Mamdani's supposedly pro-police appearances was on Staten Island, and many in the crowd seem to have seen through his hypocrisy and phoniness.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried to speak at an NYPD event in Staten Island. He got booed offstage. pic.twitter.com/rHHXBsIpKH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 5, 2026

It couldn't have happened to a more anti-police guy!

Mayor Mamdani got booed on Staten Island at the NYPD National Night Out event at Midland Beach, per this Facebook video. He smiled through it and kept remarks *very* short. pic.twitter.com/eswUhADDms — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) August 5, 2026

🇺🇸 Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried speaking at an NYPD event in Staten Island…



Crowd wasn’t having it. Straight booed him off the stage.



He smiled, waved, and bounced real quick 😅



Writer: Lynnpic.twitter.com/vT8ifsobny — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 5, 2026

Maybe Mamdani now has slightly higher levels of appreciation for the NYPD now that some of their officers are the ones assigned to protect him.

That made me so happy! — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 5, 2026

Staten Island ain’t having it https://t.co/HAvRKF0xmI — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) August 5, 2026

Nature is healing.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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