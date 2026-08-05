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OUCH! Zohran Mamdani's Anti-Police Rhetoric Came Back to Bite Him at an NYPD Event

Doug P. | 9:47 PM on August 05, 2026
Meme

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has claimed in the past the New York City Police Department racist, wicked and corrupt

Mamdani has also called to "defund the police." This post is still up on his personal feed. 

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Lately though, Mamdani's been going through the motions in attempts to pretend he appreciates the police, possibly because he might need them soon to keep his city-run stores from being robbed blind if that idea ever gets off the ground. 

The fired-up mayor — who once called the NYPD “racist,” in another stark difference with the cop-boosting Tisch — heaped praise on the city’s police force for helping deliver “public safety at record levels.

“I want to say thank you to every man and woman who is serving the NYPD, both in this neighborhood and precinct, and across the five boroughs,” he said.

Sorry, Zohran, but nobody's buying that, most of all cops.

One of Mamdani's supposedly pro-police appearances was on Staten Island, and many in the crowd seem to have seen through his hypocrisy and phoniness. 

It couldn't have happened to a more anti-police guy!

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Maybe Mamdani now has slightly higher levels of appreciation for the NYPD now that some of their officers are the ones assigned to protect him. 

Nature is healing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CRIME NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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