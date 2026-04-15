Zohran Mamdani Is Extremely Disturbed by Violence Shown by NYPD and Will Open Investigation

Back in 2020, when it was fashionable, now-New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was a backer of the "defund the police" movement, tweeting that summer, "We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD."

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Those views miraculously changed in 2025 when he was campaigning to become mayor. But we're wondering if Mamdani is committed to backing his police officers or if he still wants to send in social workers. This Instagram video of an arrest in New York went viral, and caught the attention of both Mamdani and the NYPD Police Commissioner.

This incident was captured by Sinistratm on Instagram and took place April 14, 2026 in Brooklyn at a liquor store on Hoyt and Baltic street. Brooklyn North Narcotics attempt to arrest a suspect who resists arrest when chaos ensues. What do you all think about this incident? pic.twitter.com/oifK7IOI4c — TheSalGreco (@TheSalGreco) April 15, 2026

What do we think about this incident? "Chaos" wouldn't have ensued had the suspect not resisted arrest so vigorously. Don't resist arrest, that's what we think. As we said, the video got to Mamdani, and he called it "extremely disturbing and unacceptable" and said the NYPD is conducting a full investigation into the incident.

The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident. https://t.co/zdQllljhyh — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch posted that the two officers in the video have had their guns and shields removed while the Internal Affairs Bureau conducts its investigation.

There are a number of videos circulating online of an incident that occurred yesterday inside a store in Brooklyn involving two members of the NYPD.



As I said at a press conference earlier today, these videos are deeply disturbing, and the matter is under active investigation… — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) April 15, 2026

"Officers should never treat a person this way." Never? Are they going to throw these two officers under the bus? Of course they are.

Can an NYC reporter ask Mamdani at his next press conference how he plans to handle shoplifting at his government-run grocery stores? — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 15, 2026

Media replies to your question: pic.twitter.com/tGzqJV4yRA — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) April 15, 2026

The mayor wants criminals to know that if you resist arrest violently enough, the NYPD will have to let you go.



The mayor also wants the police to know that if they attempt to arrest a criminal who violently resists, he will take the side of the criminal every single time. https://t.co/SgYgX2Ykzj — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) April 15, 2026

Dear Mayor:

Just say you want police to stand by and allow crime to run rampant?



There has never been a more anti-police NYC mayor.



Did you consider telling the thugs to stop fighting police and than maybe they would not get their asses whooped? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 15, 2026

Imagine if you said, “The suspect should have simply complied and stopped resisting arrest with lawful orders. The conduct of the officer is under full investigation.”



You’re literally an idiot. You don’t even know the story yet. — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) April 15, 2026

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Why don't you just post that you are a commie fck that hates the police?



Shorter and to the point. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 15, 2026

Resisting arrest is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Citizens should never treat an officer this way. — MSG Capital (@MSGCapital) April 15, 2026

Unlike you, most Americans support law enforcement. This individual was clearly resisting arrest. If he complied, none of this happens. Stop attacking officers and protecting criminals. — TMK (@themagaking) April 15, 2026

It’s magical thinking that a social worker could get handcuffs on this guy who appears to be resisting arrest. — Jean (@queens_parents) April 15, 2026

Go walk your goat and let the police do their job. Do you have anything to say about the person resisting arrest? Do you know anything about police work? — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) April 15, 2026

Oh shut up. You cater to criminals. — MissPeach (@MsPeach2850) April 15, 2026

The thing is, they'll rake the officers over the coals for months and months, but the city will drop the charges against the suspect and let him walk anyway.

Fighting with the cops is a bad idea.



It's weird that you're mad that cops won the fight with a criminal suspect who was resisting arrest.



it's almost like you want to encourage MORE violence against police and more police to retire... — The President of all the Gays (@cyre2067) April 15, 2026

Here's an idea, don't fuck with the police and do what they tell you to do. This isn't hard. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) April 15, 2026

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I remember the last time I stole from a store and resisted arrest, I also took an ass whipping. Nah, never happened because I didn’t steal from a store and resist arrest. — The Biddle (@The_Biddle) April 15, 2026

Funny how the video starts during the beat down so we don’t get to see what the guy did first to provoke them. How convenient for the narrative. — LMV (@LMV112233) April 15, 2026

The's see the bodycam footage showing what led up to this.

What’s the point of being a police officer in New York? All of them should just publicly resign and leave the city with their families the same night. Make sure to announce to the whole city that there’s a severe shortage of officers. — Goy of Nazareth (@GoyOfNazareth) April 15, 2026

Mamdani will try to make this guy the next Saint George Floyd. Don't resist arrest.

Has Mamdani heard from the cops involved yet, or is he just going by an Instagram video?

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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