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Zohran Mamdani Is Extremely Disturbed by Violence Shown by NYPD and Will Open Investigation

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Back in 2020, when it was fashionable, now-New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was a backer of the "defund the police" movement, tweeting that summer, "We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD."

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Those views miraculously changed in 2025 when he was campaigning to become mayor. But we're wondering if Mamdani is committed to backing his police officers or if he still wants to send in social workers. This Instagram video of an arrest in New York went viral, and caught the attention of both Mamdani and the NYPD Police Commissioner.

What do we think about this incident? "Chaos" wouldn't have ensued had the suspect not resisted arrest so vigorously. Don't resist arrest, that's what we think. As we said, the video got to Mamdani, and he called it "extremely disturbing and unacceptable" and said the NYPD is conducting a full investigation into the incident.

Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch posted that the two officers in the video have had their guns and shields removed while the Internal Affairs Bureau conducts its investigation.

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"Officers should never treat a person this way." Never? Are they going to throw these two officers under the bus? Of course they are.

Dear Mayor:

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The thing is, they'll rake the officers over the coals for months and months, but the city will drop the charges against the suspect and let him walk anyway. 

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The's see the bodycam footage showing what led up to this.

Mamdani will try to make this guy the next Saint George Floyd. Don't resist arrest. 

Has Mamdani heard from the cops involved yet, or is he just going by an Instagram video?

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CRIME LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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