Madison Police Completely Surrender Press Conference to Black Activist Ranting About Colonialism

As you know, if you've been reading Twitchy today, a black man named Corey Ruiz with an extensive criminal record was shot and killed by police in Madison, Wisconsin, after attacking officers with a fixed-blade knife after a short pursuit. The Black Lives Matter crew is out in full force, barricading roads, surrounding drivers, and harassing sidewalk diners with megaphones. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong was at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday night, calling it an "execution."

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The Madison Police Department appears to have completely surrendered the streets of the city to protesters, and it lost control of a press conference, handing the microphone over to an activist named Carlos Dixon, who represents APTAP: "All Power to All People," zero power to Zionists. He had with him a young woman holding a sign reading, "Corrupt cops deserve to die too!!! F**k you kill Peterson."

Watch as the police chief just surrenders the microphone and lets this nut rant about Zionism, imperialism, and colonialism.

A man armed with a knife was shot by police in Madison, WI yesterday.



Today, the police chief had his press conference interrupted by a psychopath ranting about zionism and imperialism.



And he just allowed it to happen... pic.twitter.com/95TVCGWj13 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2026

This video ends with him threatening to be violent to another black man for "walking up on him" after he just stormed a meeting and took over the podium while shouting at everyone. Incredible pic.twitter.com/BujtLxxDEd — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 25, 2026

They’re clearly insane and no evidence will appease them — Tom Buckley (@BullheadSuspend) July 24, 2026

Why did that officer let him approach the microphone then take it from him? Did they pat him down before letting him in the room? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 24, 2026

What’s really hilarious? Is Madison Wisconsin is one of the wokest places you could possibly find. — Lenny (@LennyMastri) July 24, 2026

Truly the inmates are running this asylum. — Bill L. (@68freezegopher) July 24, 2026

“If I want to keep my job, I better not maintain order. Let the perceived underprivileged brown person take over.“ - he thinks to himself. He needs a testosterone shot. — Common Since (@CommonSince46) July 24, 2026

So, the cops and everyone just sit there and let the crazy people rant and rave? — Regular Guy (@medemj) July 24, 2026

The City of Madison, WI is run by lowest common denominator. The police chief is impotent! The officer who was knifed will be the next Derek Chauvin in all likelihood. — David A Baur (@DavidB35190) July 25, 2026

I would feel a lot safer if people running law enforcement actually had some cajones. — Lady Hairball (@LadyHairball) July 24, 2026

Allowing people to do this, may seem like you are giving them their moment to talk. It is not that, it is allowing to even go further. It’s the old give an inch, and it will be a mile. We are seeing it everywhere. Well except Florida. Police don’t play, thats why it’s safe. — Tina Lee (@tlcbean69) July 24, 2026

Looks like a show. He’s acting. Probably well-paid for this. And what was MPD supposed to do? Take him down? Another video these lunatics want to use for their narrative? Just disgusting and childish. Would have loved to see him tazed. — Translator (@can52309145) July 24, 2026

Does anyone have to wonder how Grady Judd would’ve handled that situation? — Joanne Diformato (@JDiformato) July 24, 2026

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They keep letting crazy people control the narrative.



20 years ago they would have told that man to shut up and get out, or be arrested.



There also wouldn’t have been signs allowed that called for killing police officers.



Democrats are pushing violence. — Don’t Break the Law (@Waiting4_HIM) July 24, 2026

If you talk too long at a city council or school board meeting the police will escort you out and arrest you if you get mad about it. They just ceded control of the official press conference to a radical protestor. — Lonnie L. Byrnside (exhaling with vigor) (@LonnieLByrnside) July 24, 2026

As people have been saying, Madison is as woke as it gets. The police are probably honored to have such an eloquent lunatic take over their press conference.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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