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Madison Police Completely Surrender Press Conference to Black Activist Ranting About Colonialism

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 25, 2026
Madison Police Department

As you know, if you've been reading Twitchy today, a black man named Corey Ruiz with an extensive criminal record was shot and killed by police in Madison, Wisconsin, after attacking officers with a fixed-blade knife after a short pursuit. The Black Lives Matter crew is out in full force, barricading roads, surrounding drivers, and harassing sidewalk diners with megaphones. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong was at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday night, calling it an "execution."

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The Madison Police Department appears to have completely surrendered the streets of the city to protesters, and it lost control of a press conference, handing the microphone over to an activist named Carlos Dixon, who represents APTAP: "All Power to All People," zero power to Zionists. He had with him a young woman holding a sign reading, "Corrupt cops deserve to die too!!! F**k you kill Peterson."

Watch as the police chief just surrenders the microphone and lets this nut rant about Zionism, imperialism, and colonialism.

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As people have been saying, Madison is as woke as it gets. The police are probably honored to have such an eloquent lunatic take over their press conference.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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