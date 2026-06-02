Mamdani-Backed Congressional Candidate Deletes Posts About Abolishing Police, Prisons, and Borders

What a shock to find out how many members of socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are radical socialists. Mamdani has found another socialist to back, and surprisingly, CNN has the story of how she's scrubbed her social media history. Mamdani was all-in with the abolish the police movement back in 2020, so it's not surprising to learn that he's backing a congressional candidate who also wanted to abolish the police, along with prisons, borders, and private property.

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Mamdani-backed congressional candidate deleted social posts that supported abolishing police and prisons as well as seizing private property: https://t.co/pRYb2hygvy pic.twitter.com/IUlcR1a0DX — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2026

Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report:

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a democratic socialist congressional candidate endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, deleted a previous Twitter account that included thousands of posts and reposts expressing support for abolishing police, prisons and borders, as well as seizing private property and nationalizing major industries and calling into question Israel’s right to exist. Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old investigator at a public defender’s office in New York City and doctoral student, has emerged as one of the most prominent left-wing challengers in the country after Mamdani endorsed her bid to unseat longtime Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat in New York’s 13th Congressional District.

Chevalier told CNN the posts, from five years, do not reflect who she is today.



Mayor Mamdani reiterated his support for Avila Chevalier in a statement to CNN.



LINK: https://t.co/rzGq23psFI — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) June 1, 2026

Oh, it was five years ago. What happened to make her change her thinking on all of these issues, besides running for office?

Weird that all these DSA candidates have the same transformation right as they are running for office into something that doesn’t represent everything they’ve said prior. https://t.co/RgFkNFmDa4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2026

Of course she did. Democrats are at the point of lying to people just to get votes and then pulling a 180 after getting elected. — UpsetConservative (@UpsetLiberal123) June 2, 2026

She also declared: “Israel does not exist!”



So was she lying then, or is she lying now?



She’s lying NOW.



This woman is a communist NUT. — BLOCL 🇺🇸 (@bloc1264) June 2, 2026

I’m shocked that a communist backed a fellow communist. SHOCKED I tell you. — BeachBum (@beachbumglum) June 2, 2026

Sounds a lot like Abigail Spanberger. Pretend to be something you’re not until you’re elected and then immediately flip and show who you really are. 😡 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 America First 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RedBirdPatriot) June 2, 2026

Oh I'm sure she's become less of a communist than she was five years ago. 🙄 — John (@C_BoddickerOCP) June 2, 2026

Progressives still support communism and ending law enforcement once the get into office, but are smart enough to not be honest about it while running. — Brian (@Echo2323) June 2, 2026

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I had to check if this account was legit CNN. You don't see this type of post often. — Tancred Tyler (@TancredTyler) June 1, 2026

Why do these people run as Democrats? — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) June 2, 2026

Because Democrats today will vote for them.

She is @DSA. It is the agenda. — NFLCSFacts (@NFLObjectors) June 2, 2026

Deleting the posts doesn’t delete the questions. Those are pretty big positions to quietly walk back. — Funny (@YOLO_TrustSelf) June 1, 2026

This is the current Democratic Party. The Democratic Socialists have infiltrated it.

Joe McCarthy did nothing wrong.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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