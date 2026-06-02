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Mamdani-Backed Congressional Candidate Deletes Posts About Abolishing Police, Prisons, and Borders

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 02, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

What a shock to find out how many members of socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are radical socialists. Mamdani has found another socialist to back, and surprisingly, CNN has the story of how she's scrubbed her social media history. Mamdani was all-in with the abolish the police movement back in 2020, so it's not surprising to learn that he's backing a congressional candidate who also wanted to abolish the police, along with prisons, borders, and private property.

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Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report:

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a democratic socialist congressional candidate endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, deleted a previous Twitter account that included thousands of posts and reposts expressing support for abolishing police, prisons and borders, as well as seizing private property and nationalizing major industries and calling into question Israel’s right to exist.

Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old investigator at a public defender’s office in New York City and doctoral student, has emerged as one of the most prominent left-wing challengers in the country after Mamdani endorsed her bid to unseat longtime Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat in New York’s 13th Congressional District.

Oh, it was five years ago. What happened to make her change her thinking on all of these issues, besides running for office?

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Because Democrats today will vote for them.

This is the current Democratic Party. The Democratic Socialists have infiltrated it. 

Joe McCarthy did nothing wrong.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM

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