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Democrats Boycott Meeting on Influence of Muslim Brotherhood in the US as 'Political Creepshow'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 05, 2026
Twitter

Last November, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organizations, prohibiting the groups and their affiliates from purchasing or acquiring land in the state. Abbott said in a statement that "the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’" adding, "These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas." CAIR threatened a lawsuit, which Abbott welcomed. President Donald Trump also designated certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations.

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Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Sen. Ted Cruz called a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss Muslim Brotherhood networks in the United States, and that Democrats boycotted the meeting, saying in a statement that they would not be indulging such a "political creepshow."

The post continues:

… of indulging this political creepshow," the Dems say in a joint statement.

The Dems on the committee are: @SenWhitehouse, @SenBlumenthal, @maziehirono, @AlexPadilla4CA, & @SenPeterWelch. 

The hearing, called by Senate Republicans and chaired by @SenTedCruz (R-TX), is titled "Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America.” The Muslim Brotherhood promotes governance based on Islamic principles and several of its branches have been labeled as a terrorist organization. Last year, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a senior leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood has had a presence in the US for decades. 

Hearing at 2:30 pm ET. No Democrats are expected to participate.

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What a group: Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono, the dumbest member of Congress, and Alex "Jose" Padilla.

Melugin reports that Cruz used his opening statement to flay the Democrats.

The post continues:

… American people should ask themselves, why? Not a single member of the minority decided that a hearing on terrorism was worth their time. It is an embarrassment and a disservice to the thousands of American victims of the Muslim Brotherhood, including, most recently, the dozens of Americans who died on October 7th at the hand of Gaza's Muslim Brotherhood branch, Hamas."

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People are right: If Democrats thought this meeting was going to mischaracterize Muslims and the Muslim Brotherhood, they should have shown up in force and defended the organization to prove they're not Islamophobic.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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