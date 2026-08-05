Democrats Boycott Meeting on Influence of Muslim Brotherhood in the US as 'Political Creepshow'

Last November, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organizations, prohibiting the groups and their affiliates from purchasing or acquiring land in the state. Abbott said in a statement that "the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’" adding, "These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas." CAIR threatened a lawsuit, which Abbott welcomed. President Donald Trump also designated certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations.

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Sen. Ted Cruz called a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss Muslim Brotherhood networks in the United States, and that Democrats boycotted the meeting, saying in a statement that they would not be indulging such a "political creepshow."

NEW: It appears that all five Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Federal Courts will boycott today's committee hearing on the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood in US, arguing that they believe GOP will use it to scapegoat all Muslims. "Democrats have no intention of… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 5, 2026

The post continues:

… of indulging this political creepshow," the Dems say in a joint statement. The Dems on the committee are: @SenWhitehouse, @SenBlumenthal, @maziehirono, @AlexPadilla4CA, & @SenPeterWelch. The hearing, called by Senate Republicans and chaired by @SenTedCruz (R-TX), is titled "Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America.” The Muslim Brotherhood promotes governance based on Islamic principles and several of its branches have been labeled as a terrorist organization. Last year, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a senior leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood has had a presence in the US for decades. Hearing at 2:30 pm ET. No Democrats are expected to participate.

What a group: Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono, the dumbest member of Congress, and Alex "Jose" Padilla.

Melugin reports that Cruz used his opening statement to flay the Democrats.

NEW: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who called today's Senate hearing on Muslim Brotherhood networks in the U.S., just used his opening statement to blast the Senate Democrats who boycotted the hearing:



"You may notice that there are empty chairs on the Democrat side of the dais. The… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 5, 2026

The post continues:

… American people should ask themselves, why? Not a single member of the minority decided that a hearing on terrorism was worth their time. It is an embarrassment and a disservice to the thousands of American victims of the Muslim Brotherhood, including, most recently, the dozens of Americans who died on October 7th at the hand of Gaza's Muslim Brotherhood branch, Hamas."

Democrats didn’t just skip a hearing—they abandoned their seats while Congress examined Muslim Brotherhood networks inside America. If they dispute the testimony, show up and challenge it on the record. Boycotting keeps their objections—and their accountability—off the dais. — congressX (@Congress_X) August 5, 2026

I mean, they have one as the Democrat/Marxist Senate nominee in Michigan; what do you expect them to do? — Big Screen D (@NoOne23131214) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats boycott everything that would save America or help Americans.

This tells us all we need to know. — Mel (@MelindaSmi34529) August 5, 2026

The reason the Democrats boycotted today's hearing on the Muslim Brotherhood & its U.S. networks is because radical Islam is now a most valued constituency of the Democrat party and western civilization is their main enemy. — Karyn (@Sage501) August 5, 2026

Dems made the calculation that nothing good politically could happen to them in such a hearing. Either they cozy up to what is generally recognized as at a minimum a terrorist adjacent organization or they are insufficiently lickspittle to satisfy the lunatics in their Party — Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) August 5, 2026

If they were so offended, they would go and give a strong defense and defend their outrage, but there is going to be evidence presented that they can't refute...so they aren't even going to try. — FatAunty (@poetrypainter) August 5, 2026

Democrats don’t want to talk about the Muslim Brotherhood influence in America because they’re complicit and rather hide behind some ludicrous claim of “Islamophobia” so not to show up. They’re despicable. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Of course, as they partner with the Muslim Brotherhood -- they are the useful idiots helping Islam take over America. — Salt ✟ Light (@SaltandLight70) August 5, 2026

People are right: If Democrats thought this meeting was going to mischaracterize Muslims and the Muslim Brotherhood, they should have shown up in force and defended the organization to prove they're not Islamophobic.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.